ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

CEE MARKETS-FX find stronger ground, stocks extend gains

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PRAGUE, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies strengthened on Wednesday, as interest rate hike views stayed in sight for now, while stock markets continued to rebound. The Czech crown gained 0.2% to 24.678 against the euro, keeping stronger after the central bank stepped into markets last week to intervene to stop a sharp decline as the country's interest rate outlook faces uncertainty. Markets expect a hefty rate hike when the Czech bank meets again in June, sitting under the current board composition for the last time before a new governor, who has called for an end to the sharp policy tightening seen over the past year. Ales Michl, a current central bank board member who has voted against rate hikes, is due to take over in July, and the president still must decide on who will fill his seat and whether to re-appoint two other members, both having backed tightening. Replacing them could sway the balance in the board. Czech central banker Tomas Holub was quoted as saying on Tuesday that it would not make sense to try to tame surging inflation and reject both interest rate hikes and exchange rate interventions at the same time. "On the one hand, the crown can enjoy lower tensions in global markets and the recent central bank interventions, but on the other hand, uncertainty connected with the change of the central bank board remains extreme," CSOB analysts said in a trade note. "The new make-up of the board and the degree of discontinuity will without a doubt be key for the crown in the coming weeks." Central Europe's rate setters have been in sharp policy tightening mode since last year as inflation reaches double-digits or close to it. Hungary's central bank said last week the aggressive period of rate tightening was over, although Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday that Hungary needed positive real interest rates to wrestle down inflation over the medium term. That has bucked up the forint, which rose 0.6% on Wednesday to lead gains. It was trading at 384.00 to the euro and has wiped out losses seen since last Friday. In Poland, the zloty was steady at 4.649 to the euro, and Romania's leu was hanging at 4.947 per euro. "The potential for the appreciation of the Polish currency seems limited, and its scope will depend on the tendencies on the eurodollar market," Bank Millennium said. Stock markets gained along with global peers, with Budapest up 1.6% to pace the region. Stocks have climbed after hitting multi-week lows last week. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1200 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.6780 24.7220 +0.18% +0.79% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 384.000 386.150 +0.56% -3.80% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6490 4.6500 +0.02% -1.25% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9465 4.9475 +0.02% +0.03% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5325 7.5245 -0.11% -0.20% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.410 117.480 +0.06% +0.14% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1322.83 1309.89 +0.99% #VALUE! 00 .BUX Budapest 42577.9 41906.5 +1.60% -16.05% 3 8 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1822.86 1800.55 +1.24% -19.59% > .BETI Buchares 12123.1 12054.8 +0.57% -7.18% t 6 1 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1136.67 1136.61 +0.01% -9.46% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2087.50 2085.00 +0.12% +0.39% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 818.35 818.28 +0.01% -0.30% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 617.08 609.43 +1.26% -2.93% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 5.7070 -0.0160 +530bp -5bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 5.2050 -0.1490 +445bp -17bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 5.0490 0.0010 +400bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 6.2930 0.0130 +588bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 6.8120 -0.0270 +605bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 6.6150 -0.0050 +557bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 6.83 6.76 6.42 6.04 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.91 8.36 8.35 6.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 7.16 7.25 7.22 6.44 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Cee#Interest Rates#Central European#Czech#Central Bank Board#Csob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Euro
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi, Egypt fall as markets reopen after weekend; Qatar edges up

May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market fell for a second consecutive session on Sunday, under pressure from lower banking and petrochem shares, while Qatar rebounded after falling more than 2% in the previous session. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.8%, extending Thursday's losses, with Saudi National Bank...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russia says it will beef up forces near western border

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that moves by Finland and Sweden to join NATO were part of an increase in military threats near Russia's western borders, and it was taking "adequate countermeasures". In a speech, Shoigu also said the United States had stepped...
MILITARY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy