Pyledriver pleasing Muir ahead of Coronation Cup defence

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
William Muir reports Pyledriver to be in good order as his globetrotting stable star prepares for his Coronation Cup defence at Epsom on June 3.

The son of Harbour Watch gave the training duo of Muir and Chris Grassick a first Group One victory when he gamely held off Al Aasy in the 12-furlong contest in 2021, but a mid-season injury saw him sidelined until winning the Churchill Stakes at Lingfield in November before embarking on a world tour during the winter.

He was denied by just a length in the Hong Kong Vase in December and despite a disappointing trip to Saudi Arabia in January, was back to his best when brave in defeat in the Dubai Sheema Classic, beaten a length in fourth following a less than ideal passage in the closing stages.

Muir is now building the five-year-old towards a return on home soil and could not be happier with the signs he is seeing from the six-time winner.

“He’s in good form, he went to Newbury (to work) on Sunday and I was as happy as I could be. I was delighted with it because he has had a break and he has come back and just shown he is exactly where he was before his other races all through the winter,” said Muir.

“He’s looked great out the past few days and we now have to just get through the next two weeks and we will be in with a great chance. Things can change with racehorses day by day, but at this present stage he’s in good form.

The Pyledriver are looking for a repeat of their Coronation Cup success in 2021 (Mike Egerton/Jockey Club) (PA Archive)

“He’s been a superstar for himself and never lets you down. He’s run on fast ground in Hong Kong, fast ground in Dubai, really soft at Epsom last year, so you never have to worry about the ground because he seems to handle anything.

“He’s in really good shape, I took him to Newbury on Sunday, he went round and worked well and just because I know where he is and I know what he does, that’s why I’m really excited, not because he broke any land-speed world records.

“He just did what I wanted to see, like out in Dubai and Hong Kong, he just seems to be in that sort of place.”

