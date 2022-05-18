ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Agencies looking for juvenile who escaped from Mississippi youth detention center

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Mississippi deputies are searching for a juvenile who escaped from a Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on Facebook that authorities are looking for a juvenile, identified as Rondarius Ragsdale.

Ragsdale was originally booked under the name of “Andrew Matthews,” but investigators belive that Ragsdale was using that name as an alias.

Ragsdale is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is on Woody Dr. in south Jackson.

Ragsdale was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area in the Washington Addition area near Jackson State University.

Jones said Ragsdale was being held on burglary charges.

If you have any information, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Comments / 6

Brandon Fisher
4d ago

This kids rights have been violated ( I’m not advocating for him) you can not post a juveniles name or pictures on public forums ( the only exception is if the juvenile has been adjudicated).

Reply(2)
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
