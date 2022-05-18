ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Mini-golf coming to the Desert of Maine

WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEPORT, Maine — The Desert of Maine in Freeport is working on something new for this summer. They are building a new 18-hole adventure miniature golf course. Desert of Maine owner Doug Heestand...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Want to Get Lobster Baked With the Maine Cabin Masters?

You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. However, this time it's not a build. This one is a little bit more on the leisurely side. How cool is this? Maine's popular builders will be hosting a lobster bake series at The Woodshed in Manchester to celebrate, well, all things Maine Cabin Masters. The dates are July 10, August 21, and September 11. They will all be held at the Manchester establishment. The Woodshed was an easy venue choice for the Masters, considering they run it at their official headquarters, the Kennebec Cabinet Company.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, ME
State
Maine State
Freeport, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rockland home listed on Craigslist for $1

ROCKLAND, Maine — These days, a lot of people are talking about the housing market. High demand and low inventory are sending prices sky high. But what if you could buy a house for just $1? In Rockland, you can. One home is currently listed on Craigslist currently for $1... but the waterfront property it sits on is not included.
ROCKLAND, ME
Q97.9

Is This Tree at the Hannaford in Biddeford, Maine the New Auburn Walmart Pole?

The parking lot pole at the Walmart in Auburn, Maine is infamous. If you're from Maine, frequently visit Maine, just moved to Maine or even know people in Maine, then odds are you're very familiar with the legend of the infamous pole in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn. No matter what the head cheeses at Walmart do and no matter what color they paint the pole, it's like there's some outer space gravitational pull that vehicles can't fight off and they're immediately sucked into the pole.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Scarborough veteran awarded free roof replacement

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A veteran from Scarborough has a new roof over his home. "Nothing like this ever happens to me. I don’t get anything," George Anderson said, sitting on the front porch of his Scarborough home. Service and sacrifice are synonymous with Anderson. "I will help anybody....
SCARBOROUGH, ME
nbcboston.com

Officials in Maine Concerned About Record Breaking Heat Expected

The early-season heat expected in western Maine could be record-breaking. It could also be very dangerous for Maine residents. "Your typical hottest day in mid-July? We're going to pretty much get that this weekend," said Donny Dumont, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Gray ME. According to...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Of Maine#Mini Golf#In The Desert#Geology#Camel
94.3 WCYY

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
Z107.3

A Mainer Thought They Were Being Spied On, The Reality Was Hilarious

Sometimes, an active imagination can be a bit over the top. Once when I was a kid, a few friends and I were riding our bikes all over Hampden. At one point, we found ourselves on the shore of the stream that runs through the center of town, but we were basically way down behind what is the police station/town office. We felt like we were spies that day, so everything seemed suspicious.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s like catching a unicorn. That’s how a Hampden man described his haul on a recent fishing expedition. Last Friday Michael Treworgy was fishing for Tarpon in Florida. After an unlucky start to the day - they were running low on bait. That’s around...
HAMPDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
Z107.3

Waterfront Concerts Will Be Going Cashless This Summer

Call it a "Sign o' The Times", because when the concert season starts next month, plastic, and phones are king. Yep, that's right, Waterfront Concerts and the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, are making the switch. All sales inside the venue will no longer accept cash as payment. This includes ALL sales,...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

Check Out The Portland Old Port Weekend Guide for May 20th-22nd

Portland can be overwhelming for locals and tourists alike. There are so many bars, restaurants, venues, and sporadic outdoor activities, that it can be difficult to navigate or even stay on top of the latest happenings. Thankfully the local team at Portland Old Port stays on top of the best...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
WMTW

Strong storms and hot weather expected for parts of Maine this weekend

WESTBROOK, Maine — For the first time ever, the National Weather Service in Gray has issued a heat advisory in the month of May. As of Friday morning, those advisories were only for parts of New Hampshire, but were right up to the Maine border and hot weather is expected in Maine this weekend as well.
GRAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy