BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning a cold front is inching closer to northwest Alabama. Along and ahead of this front the focusing area for showers and thunderstorms is shifting slowly east. The greatest rain chances today will be across the northwestern portions of the area with lower rain chances to the south and east. The front is expected to stall near the I-59 corridor this afternoon which is where the greatest rain chances will continue. There may be enough instability associated with the system to produce at least a limited threat for Severe Storms with the greatest threat coming from damaging winds in areas south of I-59. Any Severe Threat which does develop will likely only last through around 10 p.m. Afternoon highs will be several degrees cooler, topping out near 85 for most of the area.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO