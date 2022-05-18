Coroner: Medical emergency caused deadly wreck in Albertville

DODGE CITY, Ala. – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, has claimed the life of a Remlap man. Dustin Chase Nix, 20, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Joselin F. Pulliam, 24, of Bremen. Nix was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pulliam was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near the six-mile marker, approximately 14 miles south of Dodge City. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

DODGE CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO