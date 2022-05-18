ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, IA

Sex Abuse Subject Turns Self In

By scottsuhr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Clermont man who was wanted for sexually abusing a child has turned himself in after the...

Planet Fitness Employee Arrested

A former employee of the Waterloo Planet Fitness was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after bringing a replica of a BB gun into the business, according to KWWL. The woman threatened to take her own life with the weapon. Police were able to quickly take her into custody before taking her to the hospital. The woman’s name has not been released.
WATERLOO, IA
Fraud Charges Against Director of Neighborhood Center

The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.
WATERLOO, IA
Columbus Sails On

Thursday night on Y99.3 the Columbus boys beat Cedar Valley Christian 7-1 to advance to the Substate Semifinals to face Iowa City Regina on Monday. The Sailors got a hat trick from John Pranger and a goal each from Dimitry Kimbulu, Delsin Savage, Caleb Holthaus and Gavin Reed. Thursday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
Dons Baseball on Y99.3

Listen Friday to our first baseball broadcast of the year as the Don Bosco Dons host Riceville for a doubleheader. Action begins at 4:00 on Y99.3.
RICEVILLE, IA

