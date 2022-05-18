Mushroom Hunter Finds Dead Body

The former Director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center has been charged with Fraud for taking money from the organization, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Jesse Henderson is accused of making cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases. He allegedly used the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and to support his gambling activities at various casinos. In total, more than $71,000 were misappropriated between 2017 and May of 2021. Henderson did pay back more than $12,000. Henderson is the great-nephew of Jesse Cosby. The organization provides senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels, and youth summer meals programs and has been in operation for more than 55 years.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO