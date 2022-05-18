New video shows Texas prisoner's escape

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a Pennsylvania man wanted for making terroristic threats. Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is a known white supremacist and is wanted by authorities after posting a series of threatening comments online. In them, he talks about carrying a firearm onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol this weekend and challenging any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him, Texas DPS said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO