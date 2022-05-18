ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New video shows Texas prisoner's escape

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video was given to our sister station...

www.wfaa.com

KWTX

Decomposing body of Honduran woman found in West Texas desert

VAN HORN, Texas (KWTX) - The body of what appeared to a woman in her 20s was found by a Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit assisting the U.S. Border Patrol track suspected drug smugglers in a remote West Texas area area. According to Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carrillo,...
WEST, TX
KVUE

Texas DPS looking for 'known white supremacist' threatening to challenge police at state capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a Pennsylvania man wanted for making terroristic threats. Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is a known white supremacist and is wanted by authorities after posting a series of threatening comments online. In them, he talks about carrying a firearm onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol this weekend and challenging any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him, Texas DPS said.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Search for escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez enters new phase

LEON COUNTY, Texas — After an exhaustive ground and air search in Leon County, the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is entering a new, expanded phase, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) said Friday. A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture...
LEON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red Power Ranger Actor Among 19 Accused in North Texas PPP Scheme

Nineteen people, including the actor who played the Red Power Ranger on television, are facing federal charges after being accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the Department of Justice says. Austin St. John, whose real name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, was named in an indictment returned by a federal...
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Day 6: Largest concentrated manhunt for escaped Texas inmate in decades

(The Center Square) – The largest concentrated manhunt in Texas in nearly two decades entered its sixth day on Tuesday after a dangerous inmate with cartel connections escaped from a prison bus in Leon County on Thursday. Law enforcement officials say they are determined to find 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez,...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

New Mexico Benefits From Dumb Texas Stunt

New Mexico wins and Texas loses in a political stunt that backfired. If you're not aware, Texas Governor Greg Abbott purposely held up legal border crossings to make some kind of the point which I'm not sure was ever really revealed. Something about illegal immigrants and drugs, although none were found during these enhanced inspections.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Federal agents prepare for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Thursday, DPS and Texas Military conducted drills along the river to prepare in case a surge of migrants was to cross illegally through our border. On Friday, U.S Customs and Border Protection officials conducted drills at a Laredo bridge in the event a surge of migrants crossed through our ports of entry.
LAREDO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX

