OCEAN COUNTY: MAY 15 – MAY 21, 2022 IS HONOR EMS WORKERS WEEK.

Public Safety Notice from the #LongBranchPD Detectives regarding door-to-door solicitation SCAM:. LBPD Detectives recently investigated a case involving a home improvement contractor attempting to SCAM local residents. The accused was going door-to-door soliciting for home improvement business. Once a homeowner agreed to service, the work was completed but the charge to the customer was tremendously over-priced. One senior resident in Long Branch agreed to chimney repairs at a cost of $180,000.00.
Due to public safety concerns, there will be a curfew imposed for the City of Long Branch from 9pm tonight (5/21/22) until 5am on 5/22/22. During the hours of the curfew, all persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place.
The CDC recommends masking in counties with “high” COVID community levels — a metric based on hospitalizations and case rates. The agency updates its color-coded COVID maps each Thursday — this week adding Salem County to the other parts of New Jersey where the CDC already recommends face coverings: Sussex, Morris, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties.
A social media flyer calling for a ‘pop-up party’ on Saturday resulted in thousands of people converging in Long Branch, creating a public safety emergency that resulted in a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the city, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. A large-scale gathering encouraged by...
On March 22nd, 2022 Officer Carolan responded to Route 37; Avon Hotel in reference to a missing child. Upon arrival, he spoke with Melissa Watson about a found 2-year old child, wandering in the middle of Rt. 37. Melissa was traveling east bound on Route 37, when she observed a small in child in the middle of the highway.
On March 23rd, 2022 a report came in that a female victim was being choked in the middle of the road on North Bay Ave near Veterans Park. Dispatch advised a male had possibly stabbed the female and witnesses were attempting to intervene. Prior to Officers arrival, Mr. Cerankowski heard a female yelling for assistance in the distance. He observed the male attacker and ran towards the altercation. He was able to remove the male attacker from the victim and pinned the attacker to the ground awaiting police arrival.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher today released the identity of the woman who was killed last week inside a room at a Route 73 motel, and asked the public for assistance with the homicide investigation. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michelle...
Federal officials are recommending that the public not consume any of dozens of Jif brand peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 14 patients across 12 states with two people having been hospitalized. No deaths...
On Thursday, May 19, at 1:15 p.m., Middletown Township police responded to The Pet Shop, at 1284 Route 35, for a report of a puppy being stolen from the store. The owner reported that a young black male came into the store and asked if the store had any cockapoo or Goldendoodle puppies for sale.
Siverton EMS have had a couple of busy days. Fortunately the driver was not injured and refused medical attention. This occurred Wednesday 5/18/2022 off of Silver Bay Rd. Silverton Fire Company assisted on scene.
