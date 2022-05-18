OCEAN COUNTY: MAY 15 – MAY 21, 2022 IS HONOR EMS WORKERS WEEK.

On March 23rd, 2022 a report came in that a female victim was being choked in the middle of the road on North Bay Ave near Veterans Park. Dispatch advised a male had possibly stabbed the female and witnesses were attempting to intervene. Prior to Officers arrival, Mr. Cerankowski heard a female yelling for assistance in the distance. He observed the male attacker and ran towards the altercation. He was able to remove the male attacker from the victim and pinned the attacker to the ground awaiting police arrival.

