Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY: MAY 15 – MAY 21, 2022 IS HONOR EMS WORKERS WEEK.

By OCSN925
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we honor all EMS workers as well as our volunteer...

OCEAN/MONMOUTH COUNTY: BE ON ALERT FOR THE LATEST HOME IMPROVEMENT SCAM

Public Safety Notice from the #LongBranchPD Detectives regarding door-to-door solicitation SCAM:. LBPD Detectives recently investigated a case involving a home improvement contractor attempting to SCAM local residents. The accused was going door-to-door soliciting for home improvement business. Once a homeowner agreed to service, the work was completed but the charge to the customer was tremendously over-priced. One senior resident in Long Branch agreed to chimney repairs at a cost of $180,000.00.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
LONG BRANCH: CURFEW IN EFFECT

Due to public safety concerns, there will be a curfew imposed for the City of Long Branch from 9pm tonight (5/21/22) until 5am on 5/22/22. During the hours of the curfew, all persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: MASK RECOMMENDATIONS INCREASE AS CASES INCREASE ALONG WITH THE RATE OF HOSPITALIZATIONS

The CDC recommends masking in counties with “high” COVID community levels — a metric based on hospitalizations and case rates. The agency updates its color-coded COVID maps each Thursday — this week adding Salem County to the other parts of New Jersey where the CDC already recommends face coverings: Sussex, Morris, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LONG BRANCH: SOCIAL MEDIA ‘POP-UP PARTY’ LEADS TO LONG BRANCH CURFEW

A social media flyer calling for a ‘pop-up party’ on Saturday resulted in thousands of people converging in Long Branch, creating a public safety emergency that resulted in a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the city, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. A large-scale gathering encouraged by...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MAN WHO DETAINED ATTACKER UNTIL POLICE ARRIVED RECEIVED CIVILIAN AWARD

On March 23rd, 2022 a report came in that a female victim was being choked in the middle of the road on North Bay Ave near Veterans Park. Dispatch advised a male had possibly stabbed the female and witnesses were attempting to intervene. Prior to Officers arrival, Mr. Cerankowski heard a female yelling for assistance in the distance. He observed the male attacker and ran towards the altercation. He was able to remove the male attacker from the victim and pinned the attacker to the ground awaiting police arrival.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
MIDDLETOWN: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN PUPPY?

On Thursday, May 19, at 1:15 p.m., Middletown Township police responded to The Pet Shop, at 1284 Route 35, for a report of a puppy being stolen from the store. The owner reported that a young black male came into the store and asked if the store had any cockapoo or Goldendoodle puppies for sale.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TOMS RIVER: CARPOOL ANYONE?

Siverton EMS have had a couple of busy days. Fortunately the driver was not injured and refused medical attention. This occurred Wednesday 5/18/2022 off of Silver Bay Rd. Silverton Fire Company assisted on scene. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER: VEHICLE FIRE. About The Author. Linda Schroeck on May 19, 2022...
BEACHWOOD, NJ

