SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baked beans sold at Look’s Marketplace are being recalled. The market and restaurant posted about the recall on Facebook saying there’s a “remote possibility of metal shavings in the bacon that is in the beans.” Looks advised customers that have any of the products purchased from May 3 to May 20 to discard them and receive a full refund or return the baked beans for a full refund.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO