Hottest Weather So Far This Year Through Friday

After a two-year hiatus, the Hangout Music Festival will return May 20-22 to Gulf Shores. Festival headliners include singer and rapper Post Malone, Australian psychedelic rock act Tame Impala and Grammy award-winning vocalist Halsey. Others scheduled to perform include R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, dance music standout Illenium, Houston hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion, country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, and soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges. Ages 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult older than 21. Children ages 5 and younger are admitted free (no more than two children per supervising adult) with a ticket-holding parent or guardian. Festival gates open at 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday. A few tickets to the event are left.
