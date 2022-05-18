Hottest Weather So Far This Year Through Friday

It was a hot and humid Saturday across North and Central Alabama. High temperatures included 93F at BHM and 94F in Tuscaloosa. It was not the hottest day so far this year in Birmingham, but the second, second to Friday, when it was 94F. Storms developed during the afternoon and moved north in a deep moist flow. A couple of them managed to become severe, including one over western Jefferson County that produced hail the size of half dollars, ping pongs, and eggs. A couple of waves of storms moved across the extreme northern part of the state and prompted a couple of severe storms across the Tennessee Valley. One in Shelby County downed trees near Chelsea.

