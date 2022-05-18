ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hottest Weather So Far This Year Through Friday

By James Spann
alabamawx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERE COMES THE HEAT: We are projecting a high in the low 90s today, and low to mid 90s tomorrow and Friday as we will deal with the hottest weather so far this year across Alabama. Here are the record highs for Birmingham each day…. Today (May 18) 98...

