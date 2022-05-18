ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Winnebago County pay study will address some issues but raise others, Doemel warns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnebago County Executive Jon Doemel warned the Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening that the...

In awkward session, Oshkosh school board discusses future of historic Merrill site

The Oshkosh Area School District is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the building that houses the 121-year-old Merrill Elementary School. School board President Bob Poeschl, neighborhood residents, preservationists and some local developers want to explore the idea of maintaining part of the New York Avenue school complex for housing.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with income tax fraud in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Portage County man has been charged in a tax fraud case in Brown County. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Elton J. Schenk, 46, Custer, is charged with Fraud/Rendering Income Tax Return or Obtain Refund with Fraudulent Intent. It’s a felony charge that comes with a possible sentence of six years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Dane County judge says Gableman has ‘run amok’

A Dane County judge said on Thursday that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice conducting a partisan review of the 2020 presidential election has “run amok” and “gone rogue” as he continues to disregard the state’s open records laws. In a hearing on Thursday, Judge...
DANE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Session tackles long-term issues concerning Door County's popularity

As the area prepares for what hopes to be another successful tourism season, the Door County Environmental Council wants to ask you how some of the growing concerns surrounding overtourism can be addressed. As Door County has grown into a popular tourist destination, unintended consequences have popped up, according to some residents. The increase in short-term rentals and lack of affordable housing and seasonal employees are all aspects that are getting closer attention. Wednesday’s program entitled “Past, Present, and Future of Door County” will feature several native and long-term local citizens speaking about (how) residents and visitors can learn from the past and present and apply it to the future. DCEC President Steve Eatough encourages you to attend to learn how you can help preserve the Door County you love.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of ‘Lies and Misleading Attacks’

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a “shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks” that they called “unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state” about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Green Bay schools considering $92.6 million referendum

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Residents of the Green Bay Area Public School District could be asked to approve a $92.6 million referendum to pay for maintenance projects and upgrades across the district. The school board will review the administration’s proposal Monday but no formal action is expected. If eventually approved,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bird e-scooters, expand to another Northeast Wisconsin city

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the current climate of high gas prices, an alternative mode of transportation is coming to another local city. Bird Scooters and Menasha have signed an agreement to bring the eco-friendly, electronic scooter to the city. You only need three things to access the E-Scooter...
MENASHA, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man sentenced in $2.4 million investment scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted in a $2.4 million investment scheme involving more than 20 victims has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Jeremy Arrington, 44, of Middleton, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of wire fraud. Authorities say several of the investors lost their retirement savings to Arrington.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Neenah woman announces run for 55th State Assembly District

(WLUK) -- A Fox Valley business owner has launched her campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 55th district. Stefanie Holt of Neenah made the announcement Thursday. “As your representative, I will advocate for all citizens of our district and ensure your needs are met at the state level," she said in a statement.
NEENAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
Fox11online.com

Feud between Waupaca County Sheriff's Office and DA persists

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Waupaca County district attorney is calling the sheriff’s office’s interpretation of a court’s decision “dishonest.”. In court Thursday, the DA referenced a letter Sheriff Tim Wilz wrote, which was posted on the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. It was in response to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ denial of a recent petition.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This isn’t Batman:’ Judge gives Vos chance to avoid contempt with Gableman records

A judge saus the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt. Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Plans being crafted for former Wausau Center Mall site

It's been just over a year since the Wausau Center Mall closed its doors for good, with demolition soon after. Now many are wondering where things stand with the planned multi-million-dollar redevelopment project. "We took control of this (WOZ) in partnership with the city, we bought this back on February...
WAUSAU, WI

