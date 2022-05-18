Winnebago County pay study will address some issues but raise others, Doemel warns

As the area prepares for what hopes to be another successful tourism season, the Door County Environmental Council wants to ask you how some of the growing concerns surrounding overtourism can be addressed. As Door County has grown into a popular tourist destination, unintended consequences have popped up, according to some residents. The increase in short-term rentals and lack of affordable housing and seasonal employees are all aspects that are getting closer attention. Wednesday’s program entitled “Past, Present, and Future of Door County” will feature several native and long-term local citizens speaking about (how) residents and visitors can learn from the past and present and apply it to the future. DCEC President Steve Eatough encourages you to attend to learn how you can help preserve the Door County you love.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO