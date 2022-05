One motorist was injured following a crash that occurred late last week in Shenango Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, 41-year-old Nicole Kelyman of Conneautville was allegedly traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 376 just before 11pm on Friday (May 20th). Authorities say that Kelyman’s vehicle then struck a second vehicle that attempted to swerve out of the way.

