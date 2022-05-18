Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Commercial Services Help Businesses Take the EV Leap

There are collectors and then there are collectors with really good taste. Ray Evernham most assuredly falls into the latter category. Evernham has been involved in racing for over four decades and has worked with names like Foyt, Andretti, Hendrick, Gordon, and Earnhardt. He helped resurrect the International Race of Champions (IROC) series and was a three-time champion NASCAR Sprint Cup crew chief for Jeff Gordon. He does NASCAR coverage and hosts several television shows, restores classic rides and old race cars at his shop called Big Iron Garage, and is a majority owner at JRi Shocks. Hell, the guy did the voice of Ray Reverham (get it?) in Pixar's Cars 3 and is in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, so it's safe to say he's a car guy to the core. As such, he has an insane collection of hot rods and vintage racers of all types, and part of that collection is going up for sale at the 2022 Mecum Auctions event in Indy. Two cars in particular really caught our attention, a pair of Mopars that, while similar, are also very different. We're talking about a race-bred Dodge Daytona and a Plymouth Superbird, cars that epitomize the big-wing era and the glory days of NASCAR racing.

