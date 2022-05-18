ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Commercial Services Help Businesses Take the EV Leap

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of you reading this are likely looking at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning through the lens of a private purchase, but as much as Ford wants to sell you an electric truck, it also wants to sell them to businesses. To help commercial and government fleets make the leap to...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Kia Dives Into Purpose-Built EVs With Four New Vehicles, Including Vans

Kia teased four new applications for their eS skateboard electric vehicle platform as all-new Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs). The plan is to have vehicles ready by 2025 with an eventual production capacity of 150,000 units annually, in addition to their EVs like the brand new Kia EV6. These new PBVs will focus primarily on the autonomous market for package delivery and "robotaxi" vehicles. They'll also be manufactured utilizing a new strategy that Kia calls "E-FOREST," which aims to use artificial intelligence, robotic technology, and information and communications technology (ICT) to optimize and create "the very best products."
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Would You Wheel a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen?

Kirby Gonzales wanted to get away from it all, but he didn't want to blend in with the rest of the 4x4 crowd. So, he decided to explore the less-paved parts of the world in a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. His G-500 willingly accepted suspension upgrades and larger tires, and its roof has ample space for a tent and recreation implements. For Kirby, getting as far away from the hustle-bustle of the city is of utmost importance, and the G-Wagen makes that possible—and then some.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Many Millions? This Mercedes-Benz Is the Most Expensive Car in the World

Let's get straight to it: A Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe just sold for $142 million. It's now the most valuable car of all time, according to Mercedes-Benz. That's the number 142 followed by six zeros—a sum pretty much unfathomable for us common folk. Consider this: The original Shelby Cobra, considered to be one of the most important American sports cars, sold for $13 million in 2016. Add a zero to the end, and you're still not there.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Dealers#Mobile Service#Vehicles#Evs#Lightning Pros#Ford Pro#Ccs Combo
MotorTrend Magazine

What's That In the New R1S EV SUV's Trunk? Rivian's CEO, Of Course!

RJ Scaringe, CEO of upstart electric automaker Rivian, appears to be trying to take our jobs. In a lengthy Twitter video, the CEO and Rivian employee Stacy walk viewers through the functionality of the new R1S electric SUV's split tailgate and folding rear seats. In it, the duo offers up the sort of point-of-view look at the user experience that, well, you might expect to see in one of our buyer's guide videos. Given how we've yet to drive the R1S or evaluate one at our headquarters, let alone shoot an in-depth look at it for this website, we suppose RJ's snapshot will have to do.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The New 2023 Nissan Z Joins the eSports World of Rocket League

The new 2023 Nissan Z, in all its manual transmission, twin turbo, rear-wheel drive glory has been in the spotlight for well over a year now. With the car finally set to hit dealerships this summer, it's poised to remain the talk of the town, with enthusiasts arguing over its merits as compared to competitors like the Supra. Either that, or they'll be busy playing Rocket League. The latest in the Z-car bloodline found some time to get digitized and rocket powered for the arcade-style soccer-car competition game, and it looks like a lot of fun.
VIDEO GAMES
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Manual Is More Fun, Predictably Slower

Our first test of the twin-turbo V-6 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing came as the result of it being a contender in our inaugural 2022 Performance Vehicle of the Year contest. That car drew mostly compliments when equipped with the $2,275 10-speed automatic, although the transmission was damned with faint praise when we called it just "pretty good." Its demerits include that it doesn't downshift as quickly as the automatics in some of its rivals, and it can be indecisive at times with so many gears in its quiver. Would the car's standard six-speed DIY manual shifter prove more of a favorite?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Lockdown Project: The First Phase of a JDM Honda NSX Makeover

Midway through 2020, we saw quite a few people posting about how the Covid lockdowns would end up producing a wave of new builds that would eventually see the light of day once things got back to "normal." That prediction among the social media-verse was on to something, and this 1990 Honda NSX is one fine example. Assembled during the country's mandatory lockdown downtime, and making itself known now that things have opened back up, this is just the beginning for owner Marco Cruz and a project that, even in its simplest form, is already turning heads.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

This 1969 Daytona and 1970 Superbird Could Be the Ultimate One-Two Punch NASCAR Mopar Collection!

There are collectors and then there are collectors with really good taste. Ray Evernham most assuredly falls into the latter category. Evernham has been involved in racing for over four decades and has worked with names like Foyt, Andretti, Hendrick, Gordon, and Earnhardt. He helped resurrect the International Race of Champions (IROC) series and was a three-time champion NASCAR Sprint Cup crew chief for Jeff Gordon. He does NASCAR coverage and hosts several television shows, restores classic rides and old race cars at his shop called Big Iron Garage, and is a majority owner at JRi Shocks. Hell, the guy did the voice of Ray Reverham (get it?) in Pixar's Cars 3 and is in the NASCAR Hall of Fame, so it's safe to say he's a car guy to the core. As such, he has an insane collection of hot rods and vintage racers of all types, and part of that collection is going up for sale at the 2022 Mecum Auctions event in Indy. Two cars in particular really caught our attention, a pair of Mopars that, while similar, are also very different. We're talking about a race-bred Dodge Daytona and a Plymouth Superbird, cars that epitomize the big-wing era and the glory days of NASCAR racing.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy