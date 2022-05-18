Temps 104-106 Expected Wednesday

Coleman County Commissioners will meet Monday morning, May 23, at 9:00 am in Commissioners Courtroom, 2nd floor of the courthouse. On the agenda:. County request for Unclaimed Property Capital Credits. Request for assistance with road-base at the Coleman County Youth Baseball Fields. Request from Sheriff to purchase light bar and...
The Coleman Bluecat baseball season continues tonight (Friday) as the Bluecats take on the Albany Lions in a best two out of three series at Walt Driggers Field on the campus of McMurry University in Abilene. Game 1 is tonight at 7:00 pm. Game 2 is Saturday morning at 11:00 am followed by Game 3, if needed. The games will be streamed live on KOXE.com and the KOXE App on the Coleman Sports channel with Randy Turner and Brock Bouldin.
Christopher James Bobo is the son of Carie Bobo and Matthew Bobo. In high school, I participated in Future Farmers of America. I also participated in Agricultural Mechanics, I got my Welding Certification and got certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. My goal is to earn an Electrical Construction Certification from Texas...
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. in the Coleman I.S.D. Administration Office 2302 S. Commercial Avenue Coleman, Texas. The agenda is attached and is as follows:. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE ORDER OF AGENDA ITEMS. AGENDA:. Invocation.
Lacey Jennings is the daughter of Mandy York and Christopher Jennings. Competing in the Miss Coleman County pageants provided me with opportunities to meet a lot of people and gave me experience in public speaking, presentation skills, and social leadership skills. Also, while in high school, I became certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.
The Coleman Bluecats lost game one of their Regional Quarterfinals series 7-1 against the Albany Lions. Game 2 will be played at 11:00 am Saturday at Driggers Field on the campus of McMurry University in Abilene. Coleman must win the game to force Game three which would be played about 30 minutes after Game Two. You can hear the game broadcast Saturday on KOXE.com and through the KOXE App.
LisaMarie Gomez is the daughter of Mary Castillo and Fabian Gomez. During high school, the sports I participated in included basketball all four years, cross country for three years, softball for one year, track for three years, and tennis for one year. All team experiences taught me how to demonstrate strength of character as a good sport and to always display a positive attitude no matter the outcome of the games. These sports also developed team and leadership skills that I will forever cherish and carry with me in all of my life’s endeavors.
At the beginning of the Coleman City Council meeting Thursday evening, Mayor Tommy Sloan read a letter of resignation from Bobby McGee, Place 3 East Ward City Councilman. The letter is as follows:. "Mayor, Council, City Manager,. This letter is to notify you of my resignation from the Coleman City...
Stormie Nicole Bingham is the daughter of Amanda Bingham. During high school Stormie participated in the Big Blue Band and in FCCLA. Stormie's plans are to go to Cisco College to become a nurse. She says, "I love to help people." Congratulations!
Silas Lara is the son of Steve and Johanna Lara. During high school, I participated in University Interscholastic League Calculators competition, Agriculture Mechanics, Santa Anna ISD Band, State Marching competition, and State Ensemble competition. I played football all four years, basketball for two years, and competed in Track and Field...
Michael Stephens is the son of Adam and Amanda LaPin. While in high school, I participated in football, track, powerlifting, baseball and One Act Play. When I graduate, I plan to work at Pate’s Hardware. I am also interested in welding and may join the military in the future.
Blake Kennedy is the son of Jodie and Cory McFadden. During high school Blake participated in Football, powerlifting, Future Farmer's of America (FFA) and in track. Blake plans on attending Angelo State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and participate in powerlifting. Congratulations!
All 3 of the Coleman Youth Travel Baseball teams went 2-0 today at the Coleman Youth Complex tournament! Go out Sunday and support these boys. Attached are the schedules for tomorrow’s games for the 8U, 10U and 13U teams.
Devon O’Leary is the son of Diane and Ronald Morris. For my high school extra-curricular activities, I participated in Agriculture Mechanics, showed many projects alongside my fellow peers, and placed very well during shows. I also competed in track my Sophomore year and placed 3rd while doing the 400 Meter Relay.
Jonathan X. Ceniceros is the son of Mandy and German Ceniceros. I participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions, Agricultural Mechanics, Track, and Cross Country. I was elected to represent my class as a Student council representative and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Cybersecurity experts are needed in...
The Albany Lions came from behind to beat the Coleman Bluecats 14-12 in the 8th inning Saturday afternoon in the Regional Quarterfinal series. Since Albany beat Coleman 7-1 Friday night, the Lions win the series and move on to the next round of the playoffs next week. More stats and photos from the games are forthcoming. It was a fantastic year for the Bluecats and we're proud of their accomplishments.
Kristin Jones is the daughter of Elizabeth Jones. During High School, I participated in basketball, track and field, softball, and tennis. Other events also included: Agriculture Career Development Events and Agriculture Leadership Development Events, Students Council Representative, Robotics, University Interscholastic League events of Mathematics, Social Studies, Calculators, and Informative Speaking.
Ethan White is the son of Jennifer Harris and Charles Soto. My time in high school allowed me to learn many valuable skills. Some of the activities I participated in were Computer Science, Robotics, and Land Judging. I also participated in University Interscholastic League academic competitions. The Air Force motto,...
Jessica Taylor is the daughter of Steven Taylor and Sheila Owen. My high school activities included playing an instrument and marching in band along with the honor of being selected as the Theater Class Lighting Technician. Because I am passionate about helping people overcome pain due to falls, sports injuries,...
Kellen Kobe Evans is the son of Lacey Nickerson and Michael Evans. In athletics, I participated in football, basketball, track. I also played an instrument in the Santa Anna High School Band. My goal is to attend Tarleton State University with the dream of completing a degree in coaching. I...
