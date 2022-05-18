Temps 104-106 Expected Wednesday

LisaMarie Gomez is the daughter of Mary Castillo and Fabian Gomez. During high school, the sports I participated in included basketball all four years, cross country for three years, softball for one year, track for three years, and tennis for one year. All team experiences taught me how to demonstrate strength of character as a good sport and to always display a positive attitude no matter the outcome of the games. These sports also developed team and leadership skills that I will forever cherish and carry with me in all of my life’s endeavors.

SANTA ANNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO