FromSoftware has been quietly tweaking Elden Ring's in-game map since the game launched in late February, and we finally have a comprehensive account all of the known changes. Like most games, Elden Ring has received a bunch of patches since launch, mostly focusing on stability and balancing, but what wasn't included in the patch notes for those updates were the myriad ways the in-game map was slightly altered. To be fair, it's not like FromSoftware was trying to sweep anything significant under the rug; most of these little tweaks are very subtle and were likely made simply to represent the physical world as accurately as possible on the map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO