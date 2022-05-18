ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City make Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella a summer target

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi0ep_0fi1pdx000
Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton at Leeds last Sunday. Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester City could try to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella this summer as they attempt to solve their concerns at left-back.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at Brighton and has emerged as a key target for Pep Guardiola. Cucurella’s dynamic performances for Graham Potter’s side have caught the City manager’s attention and an offer of £35m could land him.

Brighton stand to make a sizeable profit if they sell Cucurella, who left Getafe for £15.4m. The 23-year-old has quickly become a favourite at the Amex Stadium and wept tears of joy after scoring his first goal for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Manchester United last month.

Guardiola would love to have a player of Cucurella’s quality. Left-back has been a problem position for City this season, when they have predominantly used Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo there. Zinchenko struggled to contain Jarrod Bowen when City drew 2-2 with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and Cancelo, who has had a strong campaign, is right-footed.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

Cucurella would give Guardiola’s team more balance. He is strong defensively and accomplished on the ball. He loves to get forward, crosses well and can play in a more advanced role, so it is unlikely that he would struggle to adapt to City’s attacking style.

City have already strengthened their front line by agreeing to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51m. They could also be in the market for a central midfielder because Fernandinho is set to end his time in Manchester and Ilkay Gündogan is reportedly looking to leave.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Graham Potter
Person
João Cancelo
The Guardian

Pascal Gross inspires Brighton to fightback victory over West Ham

West Ham missed the chance to snatch a dramatic Europa League return after squandering a lead to lose 3-1 to Brighton at the Amex Stadium. David Moyes’s side, who suffered semi-final heartbreak in the continental competition just over two weeks ago, were on course to leapfrog Manchester United into sixth position after Michail Antonio’s stunning 40th-minute opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Brighton#Left Back#Spaniard#The Ios App Store#Google Play#Settings
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 86 of the invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. “There’s hell, and that’s not an exaggeration,” he said in his nightly address. “The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army – all this is not just hostilities during the war.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Guardian

Who tears people away from their families and flies them halfway around the world? The UK government

I have recently been thinking about the way we treat people who have broken the law. There is a significant philosophical issue here regarding the kind of societies we, as members of a globalised world, want to live in: if you have lived in a place since infancy or childhood and you commit a crime in that place, should you be punished in that place? Or should you be deported back to the country of your birth?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

284K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy