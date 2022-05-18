Manchester City make Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella a summer target

Marc Cucurella in action for Brighton at Leeds last Sunday. Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester City could try to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella this summer as they attempt to solve their concerns at left-back.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at Brighton and has emerged as a key target for Pep Guardiola. Cucurella’s dynamic performances for Graham Potter’s side have caught the City manager’s attention and an offer of £35m could land him.

Brighton stand to make a sizeable profit if they sell Cucurella, who left Getafe for £15.4m. The 23-year-old has quickly become a favourite at the Amex Stadium and wept tears of joy after scoring his first goal for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Manchester United last month.

Guardiola would love to have a player of Cucurella’s quality. Left-back has been a problem position for City this season, when they have predominantly used Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo there. Zinchenko struggled to contain Jarrod Bowen when City drew 2-2 with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and Cancelo, who has had a strong campaign, is right-footed.

Cucurella would give Guardiola’s team more balance. He is strong defensively and accomplished on the ball. He loves to get forward, crosses well and can play in a more advanced role, so it is unlikely that he would struggle to adapt to City’s attacking style.

City have already strengthened their front line by agreeing to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51m. They could also be in the market for a central midfielder because Fernandinho is set to end his time in Manchester and Ilkay Gündogan is reportedly looking to leave.