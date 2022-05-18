News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 18

Temperatures have already climbed into the 90’s in the CSRA and we’re still a month away from the official start of summer. The Salvation Army of Augusta has started its annual fan drive to provide some relief to those who don’t have air conditioning and are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. New or gently-used fans, preferably 20-inch box fans that will fit in a window, are being collected at area Salvation Army Family Stores, as well as the Kroc Center and Summer House Realty on Washington Road. Area Churches Together Serving will also have volunteers at Lowes on Whiskey Road in Aiken this Friday and Saturday collecting fans there. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
