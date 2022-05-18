News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 18

It’s a day of celebration for students in Burke and Lincoln counties. Today is the last day of school in both counties. Students also have early release in both school districts. Next week, Tuesday will be the last day in Richmond County; Wednesday marks the end of the school year in Columbia County; and Thursday will be the last day in McDuffie County. All schools in those districts will have early release on the last day. The school year doesn’t end until June 2 for students in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO