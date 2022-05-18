ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 18

WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquiry found serious problems with the Charlie Norwood VA's care of...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

See Downtown North Augusta come to life with this year's Spring Fest!

[FULL] Morning Mix - National Rescue Dog Day, local springtime events, and more!. A decade-long I-TEAM investigation, thrust into the national spotlight after a hearing on Capitol Hill, is now seeing results here at home. Plus, a follow up on an Aiken County shooting and talks about Augusta parks. Here are your top headlines.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Augusta man missing since April

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are searching for 53-year-old Freddie Gene Morgan who went missing in early April. Freddie Morgan was last seen on 04/13/2022 on the 5200 block of Story Mill Road. He was driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Georgia tag YAK227. Freddie is known to frequent the area of Highway […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: Last Day of School for Burke and Lincoln Counties

It’s a day of celebration for students in Burke and Lincoln counties. Today is the last day of school in both counties. Students also have early release in both school districts. Next week, Tuesday will be the last day in Richmond County; Wednesday marks the end of the school year in Columbia County; and Thursday will be the last day in McDuffie County. All schools in those districts will have early release on the last day. The school year doesn’t end until June 2 for students in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
#Charlie Norwood
WJBF

What’s happening this weekend in the Augusta area?

(WJBF) – Need something fun to do this weekend? Here’s a list of events happening in the Augusta area. FRIDAY Le Chat Noir presents “The Play That Goes Wrong” – Le Chat Noir is performing their first mainstage play since the start of the pandemic. The show promises plenty of laughs. The show debuts Friday, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: Georgia set to suspend lane closures for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To help accommodate higher traffic due to the Memorial Day weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend most construction-related lane closures from noon May 27 to 5 a.m. May 31. The department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to shooting incident at Warrenville bar

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded early Friday to a shooting incident at a bar in Warrenville. Dispatchers say deputies were sent to Bruce’s Bar on Augusta Road around 1:40 a.m. for possible shots fired. No one was hurt. One person was arrested on suspicion of disorderly...
WARRENVILLE, SC
City
Norwood, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities don’t think the shooting of a driver Wednesday was a random crime. That’s one of the new details we’re learning about the investigation into the shooting in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim remained in critical condition Thursday at...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast. The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina. His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: Three Men Wanted for Questioning by Richmond County

Richmond County authorities say they’re looking for three men for questioning in connection with a shooting last month outside a bar in downtown Augusta. It happened around 3:00 a.m. April 23 outside Garden City Social Bar in the 1100 block of Broad Street. A woman told investigators she was sitting in her car outside the bar when she heard gunshots. Her vehicle was hit by several bullets as she sped away. The victim was treated for injuries she received from broken glass.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta ranks top Metro Area to live in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta was ranked the top place to live in Georgia out of 150 metro areas in the United States, according to U.S. & World News. Out of 150 best places to live in the Country, Augusta ranked #76 and ranked #79 in best places to retire. Augusta is best known for […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead in officer involved shooting in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead after a pursuit with deputies, shots were fired during a confrontation with the driver, authorities say. The chase started on Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island which is about 15 miles, the Sheriff’s Office says. The Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Car fire on I-20 Eastbound Near Exit 1

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is on the scene of a car fire on I-20 Eastbound near Exit 1. One lane is closed at this time causing a delay in traffic. No injuries are reported at this time. Please seek an alternate route if possible.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Employment numbers booming for S.C., Ga. and the nation

AUGUSTA, Ga. - While South Carolina’s unemployment rate continues a modest downward trend, the Georgia and national jobless rates reached a record low, according to the latest statistics. South Carolina. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell a tenth of a point from March’s 3.4% to 3.3, the Department...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Police investigating deadly shooting of a teenager in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. According to deputies, they were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 for reports of a shooting. Police say once on scene, officers found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds, both were rushed to the hospital where the 17-year-old died from his injuries.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Fan Drive for Those With No Air Conditioning

Temperatures have already climbed into the 90’s in the CSRA and we’re still a month away from the official start of summer. The Salvation Army of Augusta has started its annual fan drive to provide some relief to those who don’t have air conditioning and are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. New or gently-used fans, preferably 20-inch box fans that will fit in a window, are being collected at area Salvation Army Family Stores, as well as the Kroc Center and Summer House Realty on Washington Road. Area Churches Together Serving will also have volunteers at Lowes on Whiskey Road in Aiken this Friday and Saturday collecting fans there. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA

