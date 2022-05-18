German cabinet approves Finnish, Swedish NATO request, says minister
BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved Finland and Sweden's request to join the NATO defence alliance, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Twitter.
"We are committed to a fast accession process," added the politician from the Free Democrats, one of the ruling coalition parties.
Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers
