Politics

German cabinet approves Finnish, Swedish NATO request, says minister

By Reuters
 4 days ago
Finnish and NATO flags are seen printed on paper this illustration taken April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved Finland and Sweden's request to join the NATO defence alliance, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Twitter.

"We are committed to a fast accession process," added the politician from the Free Democrats, one of the ruling coalition parties.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

