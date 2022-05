A few months ago, it was reported that an untitled Godzilla and the Titans TV series set in the MonsterVerse franchise is in the works at Apple TV+. The project has been gaining steam in the past few weeks with rumors that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell is being eyed to star in the series. Now, it looks like another familiar name in the MCU is now officially attached to the project.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO