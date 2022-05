Q: Hello Greg, and thanks for your weekly columns. I loved your article on sedan deliveries in The Press Enterprise in Bloomsburg, Pa. I have included a picture of my 1964 Falcon that I bought in 1973 to haul my 1959 Triumph TR3 race car. I bought it because when I went racing and it was a two or three day event, I could sleep in the back of my Falcon Sedan Delivery.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO