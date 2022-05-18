ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Multiple people injured including firefighters after ambulance crash in Wilmington

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHkUG_0fi1kJAh00
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Multiple people were injured including firefighters after an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck and ambulance on I-93, according to officials.

Emergency crews were responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 Southbound but while attempting to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from I-93 Northbound a pickup struck the ambulance.

Both firefighters in the ambulance were transported and treated for minor injuries. They have been released from the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the accident.

Wilmington Fire Department tweeted out pictures of the crash warning drivers to be cautious.

“This is a stark reminder to slow down and proceed with caution around emergency vehicles responding with their lights on,” fire officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battle three-alarm fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a three-alarm fire in a Brockton home on Florence Street, Saturday morning. Crews responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. and it is unclear if anyone was inside the house. According to Brockton Fire, there are no injuries at this time.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve people arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least twelve people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday, according to officials. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. The charges include:. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ten arrested after fights break out at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Police arrested 10 people after fights broke out between a large group at Hampton Beach on Saturday. The Hampton Police Department said the fights happened during an event that was planned and advertised on social media. Officers responded to the beach around 6:20 p.m. and tried to disperse the group.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Toddler hit by car in Manchester, driver arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 17-month-old boy was hit by a car in Manchester Saturday and rushed to the hospital. Manchester police say the toddler ran out of a yard on Lake Avenue Saturday afternoon, then ran up the road where he was hit by a Chevrolet Sonic. The little...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police made 10 arrests while clearing crowd at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — There was a massive police presence at Hampton Beach today as the hot temperatures attracted crowds on Saturday. Hampton Police made 10 arrests while dispersing a large crowd that formed on the beach. The charges include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police anticipate charges of 'riot'...
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

10 People Arrested at Hampton Beach After Large Group Forms

Police in New Hampshire arrested 10 people at Hampton Beach on Saturday. The Hampton Police Department responded around 6:20 p.m. after it was reported that fights had started to break out within a large group that had formed on the beach. Police decided to disperse the group, having already been...
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Fire Burns House in Amesbury, MA, Family Temporarily Displaced

An Amesbury home is temporarily uninhabitable following a fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the three story wood frame house on Elm Street, with smoke coming from the third floor as firefighters arrived, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush. A man inside the house on the second floor was evacuated but thought another member of his family was trapped in the attic.
AMESBURY, MA
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA
nbcboston.com

70-Year-Old Critically Hurt by Vehicle in Gloucester

A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said. The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition. Police didn't immediately share more information...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
