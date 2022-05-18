Multiple people injured including firefighters after ambulance crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Multiple people were injured including firefighters after an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck and ambulance on I-93, according to officials.

Emergency crews were responding to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 Southbound but while attempting to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from I-93 Northbound a pickup struck the ambulance.

Both firefighters in the ambulance were transported and treated for minor injuries. They have been released from the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the accident.

Wilmington Fire Department tweeted out pictures of the crash warning drivers to be cautious.

“This is a stark reminder to slow down and proceed with caution around emergency vehicles responding with their lights on,” fire officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

