Main Street Farms — known around Cortland County for their fresh, local produce — is hoping to lead the way for a new cannabis revolution. The company, which currently sells hemp and CBD products under the Head + Heal brand, was awarded one of the first 52 adult-use cannabis conditional cultivator licenses in April. Karli Miller-Hornick, the CEO of Head + Heal and the director of operations at Main Street Farms, said the news was “incredibly exciting.” The local farm was the only one in Cortland County so far to receive such a license.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO