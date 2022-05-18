Trooper crashes into wall while trying to overtake speeding driver on I-4 in Polk County: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a trooper with minor injuries early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.

The Highway Patrol said the trooper spotted another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He tried to overtake the vehicle near an exit ramp, but had trouble negotiating a curve, and lost control of his patrol vehicle, which hit a concrete wall.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to be evaluated.

The other vehicle has not been located.

