Trooper crashes into wall while trying to overtake speeding driver on I-4 in Polk County: FHP

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a trooper with minor injuries early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near Socrum Loop Road in Lakeland.

The Highway Patrol said the trooper spotted another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He tried to overtake the vehicle near an exit ramp, but had trouble negotiating a curve, and lost control of his patrol vehicle, which hit a concrete wall.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center to be evaluated.

The other vehicle has not been located.

Common Sense
4d ago

I feel very much for this officer who risked himself / herself in the line of duty trying to stop a dangerous driver on the most deadly highway in the entire country. I-4 needs to have a lot more patrol officers and a helicopter to stop the radical drivers. Many dangerously weave in and out of traffic not signaling and causing other to brake hard causing rear end accidents and backed up traffic for miles.

