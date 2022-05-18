JPMorgan Chase CEO thrilled Intel factory coming to Licking County

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking County is getting ready for the arrival of Intel. The tech giant is expected to start construction of its $20 billion computer chip manufacturing campus in the fall. The city of Johnstown’s border is just about a mile from where Intel will be. Some Johnstown residents are concerned about the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Amazon is set to begin construction on two new data center campuses in Hilliard by the fall. David Meadows, the city’s economic development director, told Columbus Business First the tech giant plans to begin construction on a new campus on 151 acres around 4120 Scioto Darby Road, near I-270, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has shut down one of its grocery stores in southeast Columbus. The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee Road permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division. Kroger said the store lost revenue despite unsuccessful attempts to increase sales and customer traffic.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Strong pop-up thunderstorms hit many different areas of central Ohio throughout the day Saturday, with the rain forcing many event organizers to delay or even cancel their plans. Sometimes the roads across the region were quiet and then all of a sudden, the rain and, in some areas, hail, came pelting […]
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former nurse accused of killing a central Ohio nursing home resident will not be required to post bail. Aminata Fofana, a former nurse at the Lewis Center nursing home Capri Gardens, was released on her own recognizance Friday, agreeing to attend all future court hearings and remain in Ohio, according […]
Board of Trustees approval for $7.4 million in design and pre-construction services with an architectural firm for its new Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care Powell, scheduled to open in the Summer/Fall of 2025 in the city of Powell. A request for proposals will be released for preconstruction services with a Construction Manager.
Construction of Intel’s two semiconductor facilities could start this summer, assuming it receives an isolated wetlands permit from the Ohio EPA. The facilities will span almost 1,000 acres and will swallow up some 15 acres of wetlands. Intel’s proposed site in Jersey Township is in the middle of Clover...
LONDON, Ohio — A London mother is demanding answers from police about a crash that sent her son to the hospital. She has now hired a lawyer to conduct an independent investigation. It’s unclear if 16-year-old Landon Minor will leave Grant Medical Center alive. Monday will mark two...
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Columbus health officials are warning people about another spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the course of one week, the average number of positive cases increased by 25%, officials said. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said some of the increase comes from people gathering in groups again, largely due to warmer […]
Delaware County’s sole sandhill crane is bound to be lonely. Actually, while there is every chance that that crane is not alone, that was not what appeared to be the case when final numbers were tallied in the one-day April 2022 Midwest Crane Count, numbers for which were shared recently by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people are hospitalized after a crash involving a bus in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened just before 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Joyce Avenue near Maloney Park. The people involved in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash on Interstate 71 South in Mifflin Township just before 12 a.m. A 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on...
As the popularity of pickleball continues to rise across the United States, so, too, does the demand for dedicated courts. For Delawareans interested in the sport, Dave Ganim is here to help with the creation of the Pickle Shack. Located at 3218 U.S. Route 42 S., the Pickle Shack contains...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in an investigation of an east Columbus shooting in May 2021 for its “Crime of the Week.” On May 27, 2021, Columbus Police officers went to the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a woman who had been shot […]
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It was the day before one of the most important days of his life when a motorcyclist was struck by a driver who kept going. His wedding was cancelled and the victim has months of recovery ahead, but his family hopes someone can help identify the man behind the wheel. 22-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new recreation destination for Franklin County and beyond. The new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus is part of the effort to have a metro park within five miles of every Franklin County resident. "Since the middle 1800s, this has been an active...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said it was important to visit the Crossridge Landfill in Jefferson County on Thursday as his office is still involved in litigation pertaining to the site. "I'm very troubled by what I saw,” Yost said. Signs up and down...
