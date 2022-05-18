ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase CEO thrilled Intel factory coming to Licking County

 4 days ago

10TV was the only TV station in Columbus...

Kroger shuts down southeast Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has shut down one of its grocery stores in southeast Columbus. The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee Road permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division. Kroger said the store lost revenue despite unsuccessful attempts to increase sales and customer traffic.
Storms cause delays, damage in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Strong pop-up thunderstorms hit many different areas of central Ohio throughout the day Saturday, with the rain forcing many event organizers to delay or even cancel their plans. Sometimes the roads across the region were quiet and then all of a sudden, the rain and, in some areas, hail, came pelting […]
Ohio State Moves Forward On Powell Outpatient Care Center Project

Board of Trustees approval for $7.4 million in design and pre-construction services with an architectural firm for its new Wexner Medical Center Outpatient Care Powell, scheduled to open in the Summer/Fall of 2025 in the city of Powell. A request for proposals will be released for preconstruction services with a Construction Manager.
Columbus health officials sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Columbus health officials are warning people about another spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the course of one week, the average number of positive cases increased by 25%, officials said. Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said some of the increase comes from people gathering in groups again, largely due to warmer […]
A Single Sandhill Crane Spotted In Delaware County

Delaware County’s sole sandhill crane is bound to be lonely. Actually, while there is every chance that that crane is not alone, that was not what appeared to be the case when final numbers were tallied in the one-day April 2022 Midwest Crane Count, numbers for which were shared recently by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
5 injured in north Columbus crash involving bus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people are hospitalized after a crash involving a bus in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened just before 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Joyce Avenue near Maloney Park. The people involved in...
OSHP: 2 dead after double-vehicle crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash on Interstate 71 South in Mifflin Township just before 12 a.m. A 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on...
Pickleball becoming big dill in central Ohio

As the popularity of pickleball continues to rise across the United States, so, too, does the demand for dedicated courts. For Delawareans interested in the sport, Dave Ganim is here to help with the creation of the Pickle Shack. Located at 3218 U.S. Route 42 S., the Pickle Shack contains...
Exploring Ohio: Quarry Trails Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new recreation destination for Franklin County and beyond. The new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus is part of the effort to have a metro park within five miles of every Franklin County resident. "Since the middle 1800s, this has been an active...
