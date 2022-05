How is anybody gonna hate on Shania Twain? A ’90s country legend, one of the highest selling artists of all time, in any genre… I mean, I had a poster of her on bedroom door when I was like 9 years old for fuck’s sake. You know how hard it was to land that coveted bedroom door poster real estate? Pretty damn hard. Michael Jordan, Sammy Sosa, Shania Twain… we’re talking elite company here. Anyways, on her Apple Music radio […] The post Shania Twain Says She Was Called “America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer” When She First Got Her Start In Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO