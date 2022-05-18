ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Softball Recap: L-C tops Algoma, Clippers fall to Peshtigo

By Paul Schmitt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe softball diamonds were busy in the area on Tuesday evening....

Spartans bang out 17 hits against Irish

The Luxemburg-Casco baseball team had a big offensive day in a 10-3 win over Freedom. The Spartans banged out 17 hits with Peyton Mrotek picking up four hits and Max Ronsman and Ryland Day slapping out three of their own. Owen Deprez picked up the win for the Spartans, allowing...
LUXEMBURG, WI
Baseball round-up: L-C tops Clintonville; Gibraltar, Southern Door head to the island

The Spartans traveled to Clintonville on a rainy day, returning home victorious with a 9-1 win. Leading the Spartans in hitting was Owen Deprez 2x4, Cole Jauquet 3x3, and Garrett Simonar 2x3. Ryan Routhieaux was the winning pitcher, and pitched the first 4 innings for the win, and Blake Robillard pitched the last 3. The Truckers only could manage 3 hits on the night. The losing pitcher for the Truckers was Kade Rosenow.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Soccer round-up: Clippers pick up victory, Spartans shut out

Sturgeon Bay's scoring attack was in full force while Luxemburg-Casco's was absent in girls soccer action Thursday. The Clippers scored three first-half goals en route to a 5-2 victory over Valders. The Spartans were held scoreless by the NEC's top squad Fox Valley Lutheran in a 2-0 decision. Sevastopol/Gibraltar was...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Community Spotlight: Algoma's Rylee Fenendael

Somewhere between all of the other activities, Rylee Fenendael participates in, she found a way to be Algoma’s top senior as well During Algoma’s graduation ceremonies on Sunday, you will see Fenendael cross the stage as her class’ valedictorian In addition to being a good student, Fenendael was three-sport athlete, a member of Algoma’s ski club, math team, National Honor Society, and a volunteer with the school’s Halloween Walk A member of the Royal Raiders 4-H Club, Fenendael also found time to volunteer with organizations like the Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion, the Kewaunee County Food Pantry, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fenendael says she enjoyed being involved.
ALGOMA, WI
DCBL Preview: Sister Bay hosts Washington Island on 105.1 The GOAT

Washington Island looks to stay perfect on the season when they visit Sister Bay Sunday afternoon. The Bays were stunned last week when they were doubled up last week by West Jacksonport 10-5. The Islanders blew out Institute in their Sunday afternoon match-up 15-3. Quinn Struck will have the call...
SISTER BAY, WI
Northern Sky Theater ready to raise the curtain

Soon you will be able to join the community in watching the shows put on by the Northern Sky Theater for their 2022 summer season. The theater puts on outdoor performances at the Peninsula State Park from June to August and indoor shows at the Gould Theater from June to October. Holly Feldman, the Associate Managing director for the theater explains how the preparation for their season has taken off this year.
FISH CREEK, WI
Sturgeon Bay celebrates new west waterfront promenade

On a sunny, cool Saturday morning along the west side waterfront in Sturgeon Bay, dozens of community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of the new promenade. Mayor David Ward spoke with Councilmembers Gary Nault and Dan Williams on how the near ten-year project became a reality through persistence and grant money obtained by the city.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Farmers taking advantage of nicer weather

Ahead of this weekend’s predicted rain, farmers in Door and Kewaunee counties have made good progress on preparing and planting their fields. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, spring tillage was reported as 57 percent complete, which is up from 29 percent last week. Corn planting is 34 percent complete, and soybean is at 26 percent complete, up from seven and six percent last week. Oat planting also saw a big week-over-week jump from 30 percent complete to 54 percent. Tony Brey from Brey Cycle Farm in Sturgeon Bay credits the dry, warm weather for helping farmers make up for lost time quickly.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Community flocks for childcare

Do not be alarmed if you find some pink flamingos moving around Sturgeon Bay over the next several days. Businesses across Sturgeon Bay are being “flocked” in support of the Door Community Child Development Center as one of its fundraisers. Businesses and homeowners can be nominated by someone else to receive the flock of flamingos in their yard. The flocked individuals then have to donate funds for the flamingos to be removed by a trained technician and relocated elsewhere. Businesses and homeowners can also purchase “flocking insurance” to prevent tthe flock of flamingos from nesting in their yards. Hope Herbst from the DCCDC says the funds go a long way to support child care in Door County.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Learn about dementia from the ADRC in educational sessions

If you are interested in learning more about dementia and its effects on people, you will have a learning opportunity at the Algoma Public Library. These sessions are being put on by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore and will be led by their Dementia Care Specialist. The first of this series will be held on May 25th from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and will discuss the basic facts of dementia. Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC of the Lakeshore, Ariel Yang, describes what is in store for attendees in the first class.
ALGOMA, WI
Door County's COVID-19 community level raised

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends people in Door County at risk for severe illness talk to their healthcare providers about masking and other precautions after the area’s community level was raised this week. Door County is now one of 38 counties with a medium community level for...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

