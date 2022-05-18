Softball Recap: L-C tops Algoma, Clippers fall to Peshtigo

Do not be alarmed if you find some pink flamingos moving around Sturgeon Bay over the next several days. Businesses across Sturgeon Bay are being “flocked” in support of the Door Community Child Development Center as one of its fundraisers. Businesses and homeowners can be nominated by someone else to receive the flock of flamingos in their yard. The flocked individuals then have to donate funds for the flamingos to be removed by a trained technician and relocated elsewhere. Businesses and homeowners can also purchase “flocking insurance” to prevent tthe flock of flamingos from nesting in their yards. Hope Herbst from the DCCDC says the funds go a long way to support child care in Door County.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO