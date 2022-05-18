ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Man, juvenile injured in central Pa. shooting

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man and a juvenile were shot Tuesday evening in Lancaster, and police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to come forward....

www.pennlive.com

Related
abc27.com

Three injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people have been injured in a shooting that happened in York on Saturday, May 21. According to York City Police, at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East Market Street for a reported shooting. Get daily news, weather, breaking news,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in Spring Garden Twp.

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being killed in Spring Garden Township, York County. According to police, on Saturday, May 21 at around 6:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the rear of 401 Hill Street for a report of a woman lying on the ground beside her truck.
YORK COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Stolen Vehicle Involved in a Crash, Say Pennsylvania State Police

WEST BRADFORD TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a traffic collision involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Troopers made contact with the owner of a 2012 black Nissan Rogue, license plate JBT3267, which was involved in a crash. After contacting the registered owner, a 57-year-old man from Downingtown, Troopers determined the involved vehicle was stolen. The registered owner conveyed that he had last seen the vehicle the night before and did not know it was stolen.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
WGAL

Woman found shot in Harrisburg

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Harrisburg Police officers in the downtown area, heard multiple shots fired. Police say they located a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound, near the area of North 2nd and Barbara streets. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

One person killed, one hurt at York car wash

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most current information available. YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died and one other victim has been hurt when a shooting occurred at a car wash in West Manchester Township, York County on Friday, May 20 The York County Coroner’s office tells abc27 that […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting in West York Borough

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West York Borough are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 19. According to police, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts...
WEST YORK, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Fayetteville man critically injured

A Fayetteville man is in critical condition at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill today as a result of injuries suffered in a crash on Orchard Drive yesterday. George Horn, 65, was trapped inside his car after it crashed into a tree at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. It took first responders 11 minutes to free him. Life Lion took him to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Child Hospitalized After Central PA Hit-Run: Police

A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after they were hit by an SUV that fled the scene of the crash, police say. The Lititz Borough police were called of a child hit while crossing a marked crosswalk at North Broad Street, near the Lititz Springs Park, around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, May, 20, according to a release by the department.
LITITZ, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘He Was a Good Boy': Reading Man Charged in Killing of Taxi Driver

Lee la historia en español aquí. A Reading man is accused of killing a cab driver who vanished back in August in what authorities described as a possible kidnapping. Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence in the death of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, Reading Police announced Saturday.
READING, PA
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly fatally shot 2 people, burned down house because he wanted woman 'returned' to him

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man accused of shooting two people and burning a house down allegedly did so because he wanted a woman "returned" to him. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Feb. 23, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a house fire on the 100 block of Neil Road when two bodies were found inside the residence. During their investigation, troopers learned the two suspects, Larry Burns and Cordaryl Burns, had fled the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Deadly shooting in Sunbury, police looking for suspect

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police are looking for the man they say shot and killed another man in a convenience store Thursday afternoon. Sunbury Law Enforcement held a press conference at the station Thursday night. They say several people were inside the Penn […]
SUNBURY, PA
