MPD: Police chase reveals drugs, gun in vehicle stolen during homicide

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after Memphis Police found drugs and a gun in the car he was driving after a police chase.

Brandon McGhee, 19, is charged with theft of property, reckless driving, evading arrest, possession of a firearm, and other crimes, records show, after two separate incidences.

On March 9, detectives with the auto theft task force saw an Infiniti Q50 with a fraudulent drive-out tag speeding near Given and Pope, where it disregarded a stop sign.

According to an affidavit, detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Pope and Summer Avenue, where the vehicle lost control and hit a pole at Faxon and Pope.

The driver then continued across Summer in an attempt to evade officers, causing traffic hazards, and then the car went into a drainage ditch.

After a foot chase, three suspects were taken into custody, police said, and the driver was identified as McGhee.

He was taken into custody, along with a passenger, after a video showed him hiding in the bed of a truck.

A black bag in the truck bed contained $649 in various denominations, 232 grams of a leafy green substance, and 4.2 grams of a powdery white substance, according to the affidavit.

The leafy green substance tested positive for THC, and the powdery white substance tested positive for cocaine.

Detectives also found an AR pistol with one round in the chamber and 60 rounds in an extended magazine, police said.

During an investigation, police discovered the vehicle had been stolen during a homicide.

McGhee and the other two suspects, both juveniles, denied ownership of the gun and drugs, police said.

McGhee was taken to 201 Poplar and later posted bond.

On May 17, detectives assigned to the scorpion Team of the Organized Crime Unit were patrolling the area of Hollywood Avenue and Winona Street.

Detectives observed a 2021 Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Hollywood Avenue at a high rate of speed just north of Winona Street.

The detectives saw the car traveling in the left turning lane of traffic at a high rate of speed and then abruptly swerve across two lanes of traffic, traveling along the curb and alongside other cars where there was no lane of travel, which put other drivers on the road in danger, another affidavit said.

According to reports, the detectives attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the car refused to stop and made a turn on Heard Street.

Police saw the car parked at a dead-end, approached the car and ordered the suspect, identified as McGee, to get out of the car.

He was arrested.

In the area, detectives found a pistol in a patch of grass near where the car had been parked. The pistol was later identified as stolen out of Holly Springs, Miss., the affidavit said.

During the investigation, the car had no rental agreement after McGee said he had rented it.

Detectives also discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license and no car insurance.

Da Groovelyne
4d ago

REAL TALK 101: Crime is a lot like gambling...you may succeed sometimes BUT...the house ALWAYS WINS!

MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

