Marcus Stroman pitched five innings, giving up two runs on five hits while walking no one and striking out six in the Cubs' 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks Thursday night. Stroman returned to the mound for the first time since May 1 and pitched well against Arizona's mediocre lineup. The loss moves his record to 1-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings. Stroman is still a middle-of-the-road option for fantasy managers, but with injuries depleting the pool to choose from, he will at least protect your WHIP.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO