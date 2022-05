Did you think the only path to a medical career is medical school? Think again. Whether you see yourself in a traditional medical profession in the future (i.e.; doctor, nurse, physician’s assistant), or you want to contribute to healing via medical research, creating medical devices, or even working in public health, we’ve got a great place to start. Check out these five CSU majors that can lead to careers in medicine.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO