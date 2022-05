The Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened Monday afternoon following a lengthy closure in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood because of an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash happened around 9 a.m. between the Somerset and Bedford exits, according to PennDOT. The road reopened at 2:30 p.m. after the wreckage was cleared. Some residual delays at the routes 66 and 22 interchange persisted into the afternoon, according to PennDOT traffic maps. Turnpike traffic was detoured in that direction.

NEW STANTON, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO