ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

High-profile candidates endorsed by Trump lost their primaries, showing the limits of his power over the party

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VW2hc_0fi1g1wM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvNho_0fi1g1wM00
The Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz with former President Donald Trump on May 6 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

  • Tuesday's GOP primaries were major tests of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power.
  • On paper, Trump came out the winner, with most of the 26 candidates he endorsed victorious.
  • But many were running unopposed, and some of his high-profile allies were defeated.

Former President Donald Trump has wielded the power of his endorsement in his bid to maintain control over the GOP, and one of the first serious tests of its power came in the Republican primaries Tuesday.

The results were mixed, but several high-profile Trump allies slumped to defeat.

Most of the 26 Trump-backed candidates on the ballot Tuesday were running in safe seats. That meant on paper, the results validated the former president's endorsement power.

But in other competitive races, the results were less positive for Trump.

In North Carolina, Rep. Madison Cawthorn , who has built his political career on being one of Trump's most ardent congressional supporters, lost his primary. Cawthorn has been mired in controversy in recent weeks. After claiming he was invited to drug-fueled orgies by members of Congress , a series of leaks about his personal and political life have eroded support for him.

In Idaho, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, whom Trump backed, was defeated in her bid to unseat Gov. Brad Little. McGeachin has backed Trump's bogus election-fraud claims and built her political reputation on defying measures to control the coronavirus, over which she clashed with Little.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump-endorsed TV star Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, is locked in a dead heat with David McCormick in a race shaken up by a late surge from the political newcomer Kathy Barnette. Oz has staked his campaign on his closeness to Trump.

There were also notable successes for Trump-backed candidates Tuesday.

Also in Pennsylvania, the Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano , a backer of Trump's baseless claims that victory was stolen from him in the 2020 presidential election, won his primary. Politico reported that GOP critics feared Mastriano's views could be too extreme for many voters, and he faces a tough battle against Josh Shapiro, his Democratic opponent.

In North Carolina, the Trump-endorsed candidate Ted Budd won the US Senate primary and will face Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to serve as the chief justice of the state Supreme Court, in what is expected to be a competitive race.

In March, Insider reported that candidates seeking election in the midterms were clamoring for the former president's endorsement and negotiating a series of challenges to secure it. Despite leaving office tainted by scandal in the wake of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, Trump is idolized by the GOP base.

But Republican critics have said Trump's fixation on candidates who back his election-fraud claims may damage them in the midterms and alienate moderate supporters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 41

james bagos
4d ago

Had all his endorsements won people would accuse him of election fraud. Even the best handicapper is wrong a certain percentage of the time. It appears though that a majority of the voters agree with the candidates he endorsed whether they were in safe seats or not.

Reply(4)
14
Ritchie Argo
3d ago

and high profile candidates he endorsed won....tell the whole story and not just an opinion on one side

Reply
8
AP_001689.059901de860e4396b969de34b170dc1d.0100
3d ago

I would say 98% of his endorsed candidates won. Start reporting the Truth!

Reply(4)
11
Related
Deadline

Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greensburg, PA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Greensburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

Click here to read the full article. The House Freedom Caucus — the far-right group of conspiracy theorists with members like Reps. Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn — have long been warring with the rest of the Republican Party, which they feel isn’t sufficiently dedicated to former President Trump and his vision for a MAGA-fied America. The caucus has apparently been warring with itself, too, according to a new report from Politico. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert reportedly almost came to blows over Greene’s appearance at a white nationalist event in February, to the point that someone had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Us Senate#Election Fraud#Gop
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

499K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy