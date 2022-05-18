ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

The unusual new superyacht concept with a giant glass eye

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 110-meter vessel, named Zion, features a stunning glass dome that looks like a gigantic eye, or a "black hole." Serving as a viewing platform for those on board, it offers 360-degree views and stands out for...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

A creative genius built a spinning car to recreate weightlessness on Earth

Geng Shuai, renowned as China's "Useless Edison" for his brilliant but impractical inventions, has created a weightless centrifugal car that can rotate, giving him the sensation of being in space while driving. He apparently always desired to go to space and feel the sensations of weightlessness and spinning freely. Since he was unable to achieve his dream, he decided to invent a vehicle that would allow him to replicate the feeling.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Is Beautiful Bronze Art

One year ago, Rolls-Royce showed off a bespoke creation called the Boat Tail, which is rumored to cost more than $28 million. Though it rides on the Architecture of Luxury used by the Rolls-Royce Phantom and is powered by the same 6.75-liter V12 engine, the Boat Tail is completely unique in almost every other respect. Rolls-Royce will only build three examples, and after introducing the first of the trio finished in a stunning shade of blue, the British marque is now showcasing the second model.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This stunning beach cabin has a partial transparent design to offer the most beautiful panoramic view

Part cabin part conservatory, the Beach Cabin on the Baltic Sea by Peter Kuczia offers the most stunning panoramic views of the beach. This small gastronomy facility located in north Poland near Gdansk boasts of a simple form that fits naturally into the beach environment but stands out thanks to its bold design. The cabin comes in two parts – an enclosed space on the side, and a vast, open living/dining area that provides shelter along with an abundance of natural light. This dining area is further split into two, with one half made in the traditional style of a cabin, while the other half is constructed entirely out of glass. This glass facade gives onlookers an absolutely sublime view of the ocean, the shoreline, and even the sky above!
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Whimsical 112-Foot Superyacht Has a Vegan Interior Inspired by Tintin

Click here to read the full article. Most superyacht owners tend to dress their interiors in fairly conventional clothing: Neutral beiges and grays, with light-colored woods that look oh-so contemporary, and standard layouts that don’t buck trends but rather stay in a defined comfort zone. The kind of high-end executive suites or trendy McMansions that are so safely contemporary that they’re entirely forgettable—and boring. Sometimes it’s about the yacht’s resale value. Other times, it’s about the owners themselves who allow only the smallest bit of their personalities to show. Then there are owners who want to show their worlds through their...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Superyacht#Design Studio#Open Garden#Vehicles#Indian#Bhushan Powar Design
Robb Report

This Bonkers 115-Foot Submarine Was Designed to Host Parties Underwater

Click here to read the full article. U-Boat Worx has named its newest fleet member the Under Water Entertainment Platform, or UWEP for short, but, well, we prefer party sub. The first of its class, the singular sub spans 115 feet from tip to tail and can dive some 650 feet below the waterline. The Dutch outfit, which specializes in both private and commercial submersibles, says the vessel has been designed to host the most “prestigious and memorable events on the planet.” To that end, it can be outfitted with an array of amenities to facilitate all manner of deep-sea soirées. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
IFLScience

A Man Knocked Down His Basement Wall, Discovering Ancient Underground City That Housed 20,000 People

In 1963, a man in the Nevşehir Province of Turkey knocked down a wall in his basement and ended up discovering a gigantic underground city. The man (not named in reports from the time) sledgehammered his wall and found a tunnel behind it, and beyond that, more tunnels. Exploration would later reveal it was an underground city up to 18 stories deep, complete with chapels, schools, and stables.
WORLD
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy