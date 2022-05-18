The unusual new superyacht concept with a giant glass eye

Click here to read the full article. U-Boat Worx has named its newest fleet member the Under Water Entertainment Platform, or UWEP for short, but, well, we prefer party sub.
The first of its class, the singular sub spans 115 feet from tip to tail and can dive some 650 feet below the waterline. The Dutch outfit, which specializes in both private and commercial submersibles, says the vessel has been designed to host the most “prestigious and memorable events on the planet.” To that end, it can be outfitted with an array of amenities to facilitate all manner of deep-sea soirées.
The...
Comments / 1