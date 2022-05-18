City of Baker inviting veterans out to learn about resources, services

The following information comes from the office of Sharon Weston Broome:. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced this evening the Summer of Hope initiative, an 8-week boots-on-the-ground activation led by Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge, a program dedicated to treating violence as a public health epidemic. The summer initiative includes programs, activities, and events set to kick off the first week of June. Mayor Broome announced the initiative Wednesday evening at the monthly Community-Based Public Safety Ecosystem Convening. Watch Mayor Broome’s announcement here.
