Texts show soccer star's wife Rebekah Vardy seemingly plotting to leak stories and insulting rival Coleen Rooney

A side-by-side image of Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy arriving at the High Court in London on May 17, 2022. Neil Mockford/GC Images; Neil Mockford/GC Images

A trove of text messages were submitted as evidence in the so-called "Wagatha Christie" trial.

They show Rebekah Vardy discussing leaking stories to the press with her agent, Caroline Watt.

Messages show Vardy calling Coleen Rooney, who she is suing for libel, a "cunt," and a "stupid cow."

Lawyers gave their final evidence in a high-stakes libel trial in London on Tuesday, which pits the wives of two former England soccer players against each other.

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney, seeking to disprove Rooney's claims that Vardy leaked stories about Rooney to UK tabloids.

Rooney, the wife of England's highest-ever goalscorer Wayne Rooney, made the allegation in a 2019 social media post after conducting an elaborate sting operation on her private Instagram page.

She said she planted fake stories and blocked all but one person, Vardy, from seeing them, hoping to prove that any related stories to be published were Vardy's work.

The sting earned Rooney the nickname "Wagatha Christie," a portmanteau of the detective novelist Agatha Christie and the term "WAG," the acronym for wives and girlfriends of England soccer players.

Vardy has staunchly denied the allegations that she leaked stories to the press about Rooney, and in 2020 sued, accusing Rooney of defaming her .

After months of preliminary hearings, a seven-day libel trial began at London's High Court last week.

To win the trial, Rooney needs to prove to a judge that Vardy was behind the leaked stories, or prove that making the allegation against Vardy was in the interest of the British public.

Lawyers for Rooney effectively admitted that they do not have concrete proof Vardy was the leaker, with her barrister David Sherborn saying on the opening day: "In essence, this is a detective story, and like any good detective story, you never find a person standing over the body with a smoking gun."

Sherborn quizzed Vardy for several days on a trove of salacious information, including a 2004 interview Vardy gave a tabloid newspaper in which she discussed intimately a sexual encounter she had with pop singer Peter Andre.

The key focus of Rooney's defense, however, was a series of text messages between Vardy and her agent, Caroline Watt, discussing Rooney and a number of tabloid stories about her,. The pair also discussed attempts to leak stories about the teammates of Vardy's husband Jamie.

Transcripts have not been published online, but journalists from The Guardian and Evening Standard shared screenshots of key exchanges on Twitter Tuesday. Insider has not independently verified the screenshots.

Highlights from the transcripts include Vardy writing "what a cunt x" after finding out she had been blocked by Rooney on Instagram, beginning a lengthy discussion between Watt and Vardy about how to confront Rooney about the supposed slight.

"Stupid cow deserves everything she gets," Vardy adds in another message. "Hope she gets sold out massively now x."

The text transcripts also show an apparent acknowledgment from Watt that she leaked a story to The Sun newspaper which said that Rooney had crashed her car . The story, Rooney says, was one of the false flags she planted to root out the person leaking stories about her.

In the text exchanges between Watt and Vardy, Watt concluded a discussion of Rooney's Instagram story — which showed a damaged car — and the subsequent story in The Sun, with the message "It wasn't someone she trusted. It was me," seemingly referring to an earlier tweet in which Rooney had said someone on her private Instagram account was "betraying" her.

Other messages between Watt and Vardy showed two instances in which the pair discussed leaking stories about Jamie Vardy's Leicester City teammates to the media.

In one instance, Vardy instructed Watt to tell "someone" about winger Riyad Mahrez not turning up to training in February 2018, while in another Vardy planned to leak news to The Sun that midfielder Danny Drinkwater had been arrested for drink-driving, saying she wanted "paying" for any story published.

The latter leak did not come to fruition after The Sun said it already knew about the arrest.

The Vardy-Rooney libel trial is due to conclude on Thursday.