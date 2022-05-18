One more warm and quiet day

Another dry day is on tap ahead of rain tonight as a strong cold front sweeps through. We’ll keep a chance of rain in the forecast through Friday. Snow may mix in early Friday morning. Billings could pick up about a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Some spots west, east, and south of Yellowstone County could get upwards of .50" or more.

Thursday will be a gusty one as winds race in behind the front as it pulls away. Gusts between 30-45 mph are possible in Billings and areas east and south along with gusts between 45-55 mph from Lewistown and Harlowton along US-191.

Mainly dry conditions take over for the weekend although a stray shower is possible from time to time each day.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, 40s/50s (some 60s northeast) tomorrow, 40s/50s Friday and Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will reach the upper 60s and maybe a few low 70s.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight (some 50s northeast), 20s/30s Thursday night through Saturday night then 30s/40s on Sunday night into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com