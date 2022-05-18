New parking permit system to begin for downtown Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — After several public hearings, the Sault Ste. Marie City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to update the parking permit system.

Going forward, the old system of selling individual parking permits for different areas will be replaced by one Parking Lot Permit, which can be used for parking within all city-owned parking lots at "Permit Only" posted parking stalls. The city is also keeping the 24-hour specific area parking permit for specified areas.

With this new system, every city-owned parking lot will be available either with a parking lot permit or by using a meter.

Originally, this resolution would have resulted in removing physical meters and transitioning into using just the mobile app to pay for metered spaces. Because of comments made by Sault residents during previous public hearings on the parking permits, resident will still be able to pay for meters with both the mobile app and in-person at meter heads or newly installed kiosks.

"The feedback we received is that the app is a no-go. We're looking into kiosks, into physical meter heads," said city manager Brian Chapman.

Commissioner Kathleen Twardy added that "This adaption makes me happier."

"I was concerned about the mobile app only," she said. "I like this much better and I like the idea of the kiosks."

The only exception to the parking rule is the parking lot on South Court Street, which is primarily used by staff members in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians office. This parking lot will be permit only between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the parking lot will be open to the public for metered or permit parking.

This permit restructuring is happening because the downtown access and placemaking project, which created several new parking spaces downtown, is near completion and the new spaces will soon be available to use.

Another part of the new system will have metered parking spots paid for at a kiosk instead of individual meters as they will be easier to install in the new parking lots. Residents can still pay using the parking app on their phone.

Previously, the city offered four different types of parking permits for Permit-Specified Area, 24 Hour-Specified Area, Super Permit, and Court Street-Specified Area and all meters had to be paid in person. Now residents will only have to buy one or two permits for every city parking lot and can pay for metered spots on their phone or at a kiosk.