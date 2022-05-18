ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

New parking permit system to begin for downtown Sault Ste. Marie

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQiLE_0fi1cgzc00

SAULT STE. MARIE — After several public hearings, the Sault Ste. Marie City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to update the parking permit system.

Going forward, the old system of selling individual parking permits for different areas will be replaced by one Parking Lot Permit, which can be used for parking within all city-owned parking lots at "Permit Only" posted parking stalls. The city is also keeping the 24-hour specific area parking permit for specified areas.

With this new system, every city-owned parking lot will be available either with a parking lot permit or by using a meter.

Originally, this resolution would have resulted in removing physical meters and transitioning into using just the mobile app to pay for metered spaces. Because of comments made by Sault residents during previous public hearings on the parking permits, resident will still be able to pay for meters with both the mobile app and in-person at meter heads or newly installed kiosks.

"The feedback we received is that the app is a no-go. We're looking into kiosks, into physical meter heads," said city manager Brian Chapman.

Commissioner Kathleen Twardy added that "This adaption makes me happier."

"I was concerned about the mobile app only," she said. "I like this much better and I like the idea of the kiosks."

The only exception to the parking rule is the parking lot on South Court Street, which is primarily used by staff members in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians office. This parking lot will be permit only between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., the parking lot will be open to the public for metered or permit parking.

This permit restructuring is happening because the downtown access and placemaking project, which created several new parking spaces downtown, is near completion and the new spaces will soon be available to use.

Another part of the new system will have metered parking spots paid for at a kiosk instead of individual meters as they will be easier to install in the new parking lots. Residents can still pay using the parking app on their phone.

Previously, the city offered four different types of parking permits for Permit-Specified Area, 24 Hour-Specified Area, Super Permit, and Court Street-Specified Area and all meters had to be paid in person. Now residents will only have to buy one or two permits for every city parking lot and can pay for metered spots on their phone or at a kiosk.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Governor issues statement on Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to a tornado in the Gaylord area and extreme weather across Northern Michigan. “We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely," Whitmer said. "As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Government
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Traffic
abc12.com

Tornado strikes Northern Michigan, causes significant damage

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - National Weather Service employees confirmed a tornado in Gaylord just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. State police say several homes and businesses have been damaged. Trees and power lines are blocking roadways leaving thousands without power. Facebook video from Steven Bischer shows the aftermath of the...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chapman
eenews.net

Rockets and rage: Great Lakes proposal proves divisive

A bid to build rocket launch sites in Michigan — including along the pristine shorelines of Lake Superior and an area known to be contaminated with “forever chemicals” — is fueling concern about environmental harm to the Great Lakes, the nation’s largest source of surface fresh water.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Parking Lots#Smartphone App#The Sault Ste#Marie City Commission#Parking Lot Permit
WLUC

Michigan Secretary of State pushes for election policy changes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before the upcoming primary and general elections, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is pushing to change election policies. Absentee voting has been on the rise, especially since the pandemic began. Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney said the high number of absentee ballots makes it nearly impossible to announce winners on election night.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

Police dismantle meth lab, arrest 2 during northern Michigan drug bust

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a meth lab and arrested two people during a drug bust earlier this month in northern Michigan. The Emmet County Sheriff's Office contacted Michigan State Police's Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement on May 9 about a possible meth lab at a home. Authorities executed a search warrant that evening at the home on Tower Road in Pleasant View Township.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Capitol is awash in money, both federal and tax revenue. The take so far in Michigan tax revenue alone has blown by what was estimated, conservatively $2.8 billion. Now there are dueling proposals about how to get it back to you. Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Post-election tampering probe ensnares Michigan state representative

The investigation into post-election tampering with ballot tabulators has ensnared a state legislator, The Detroit News reports. Rep. Daire Rendon, a Lake City Republican, allegedly contacted a township clerk in Roscommon County shortly after the November 2020 election, asking for access to the township's tabulator. Craig Mauger and Beth LeBlanc...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

238
Followers
628
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy