ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sault Area Career Center students place at state and national BPA competitions

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFjob_0fi1cdLR00

Eleven students from Sault Area High School and Career Center competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas May 4-8.

The students who competed and represented Sault Area Career Center’s BPA Chapter at the National Leadership were Mackenzie Anderson (payroll accounting and personal financial management), Mackenzie Bell (global marketing team), Jared Blakely (open events), Aurora Corbiere (fundamental accounting), Delaney Cushman (intermediate word processing), Claire Erickson (global marketing team), Hannah Maurer (global marketing team), Shaelyn Reno (advanced spreadsheet applications), Augusta Smith (fundamental word processing), Abigail Walther (global marketing team) and Anastasia Williams (computer security).

During the Grand Awards session on May 8, four students received honors for placing in the top 10 at the National Leadership Conference. Senior Mackenzie Anderson placed third in the nation in payroll accounting. Senior Shaelyn Reno placed seventh in digital marketing concepts. Junior Aurora Corbiere placed ninth in fundamental accounting. Sophomore Augusta Smith placed ninth in fundamental word processing.

The Sault Area Career Center BPA Chapter provides students in grades 10-12 and enrolled in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) business course the opportunity to compete at the regional, state and national levels. Students participate in many chapter activities including fundraising efforts, service projects, and competitions.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

1 killed, 40 injured from Gaylord tornado in northern Michigan

FOX 2 - GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) -- At least 40 people were injured and one person killed when a tornado struck northern Michigan Friday. Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit at around 3:45 p.m.
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Reno, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
UpNorthLive.com

Governor issues statement on Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to a tornado in the Gaylord area and extreme weather across Northern Michigan. “We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely," Whitmer said. "As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power...
GAYLORD, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Woman trapped in Hobby Lobby during MI tornado

Credit: Brittany Gunderson via Storyful GAYLORD, Mich. (WJW) — Video shows one woman’s terrifying experience inside a Hobby Lobby that was ripped apart by a deadly tornado in Michigan on Friday. Damage to the Gaylord arts-and-crafts store can be seen inside and out in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, Brittany Gunderson described her […]
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpa#Global Marketing#Cte
fox2detroit.com

Police dismantle meth lab, arrest 2 during northern Michigan drug bust

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a meth lab and arrested two people during a drug bust earlier this month in northern Michigan. The Emmet County Sheriff's Office contacted Michigan State Police's Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement on May 9 about a possible meth lab at a home. Authorities executed a search warrant that evening at the home on Tower Road in Pleasant View Township.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police bust Emmet County meth lab

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police have made arrests after seizing a methamphetamine lab in Emmet County, according to Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement. S.A.N.E. received a call about a possible meth lab at a home on Tower Road in Pleasant View Township, on Monday, May 9. Michigan State Police 7th...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
MLive

U.P. man walking dog attacked by stranger with hatchet

MANISTIQUE, MI – A 64-year-old man was out walking his dog over the weekend when a stranger fell upon him with a hatchet, hitting the victim several times before fleeing, WLUC reports. It is alleged that Reeves Edward Kingren, 20, of Manistique, attacked Ronald Cunningham, 64, of Manistique, at...
MANISTIQUE, MI
The Sault News

The Sault News

238
Followers
628
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy