Sault Area Career Center students place at state and national BPA competitions

Eleven students from Sault Area High School and Career Center competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas May 4-8.

The students who competed and represented Sault Area Career Center’s BPA Chapter at the National Leadership were Mackenzie Anderson (payroll accounting and personal financial management), Mackenzie Bell (global marketing team), Jared Blakely (open events), Aurora Corbiere (fundamental accounting), Delaney Cushman (intermediate word processing), Claire Erickson (global marketing team), Hannah Maurer (global marketing team), Shaelyn Reno (advanced spreadsheet applications), Augusta Smith (fundamental word processing), Abigail Walther (global marketing team) and Anastasia Williams (computer security).

During the Grand Awards session on May 8, four students received honors for placing in the top 10 at the National Leadership Conference. Senior Mackenzie Anderson placed third in the nation in payroll accounting. Senior Shaelyn Reno placed seventh in digital marketing concepts. Junior Aurora Corbiere placed ninth in fundamental accounting. Sophomore Augusta Smith placed ninth in fundamental word processing.

The Sault Area Career Center BPA Chapter provides students in grades 10-12 and enrolled in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) business course the opportunity to compete at the regional, state and national levels. Students participate in many chapter activities including fundraising efforts, service projects, and competitions.