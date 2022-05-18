Kearney School District Subject of Federal Civil Rights Investigation

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A 17-year old reported missing from Nodaway County has been located and returned home safe. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says the female left her parent’s home without parental consent. An investigation led authorities to believe she was in Falls City, Nebraska with a 35-year old male. Deputies worked with Nebraska authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the 17-year old and return her home. A criminal investigation is now underway.

