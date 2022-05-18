ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney School District Subject of Federal Civil Rights Investigation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, MO – Administrators in the Kearney school district are the subject of a federal civil rights investigation after a black teen claims he was repeatedly taunted and...

KANSAS CITY, MO
