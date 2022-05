The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public about laws pertaining to the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles. Missouri laws define utility vehicles as any motorized vehicle manufactured and used exclusively for off-highway use, which is more than 50 inches, but no more than 80 inches in width, with an unladen dry weight of 3,500 pounds or less, traveling on four or six wheels, to be used primarily for landscaping, lawn care, or maintenance purposes. The width is measured from the outside of the tire rim to the outside of the tire rim.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO