ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville Baseball Postponed, Girls Golf Has Regional Championship at Lynnville-Sully

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to inclement weather in the forecast, Pleasantville’s baseball squad’s game against Albia is postponed until further notice. A postponement date has not...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball and Softball Begins Heart of Iowa Conference Play at South Hamilton

PCM’s baseball and softball squads will begin Heart of Iowa Conference play Monday night on the road at South Hamilton. The Mustangs’ baseball squad will be looking for their first win of the season after getting shut out by Pella and Newton in their first two games, being outscored 31-0 combined. Through two games, PCM has no runs and three hits, struggling to put the barrel on the bat. The Mustangs will be looking to get in the win column against Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. The two teams split their two meetings last season, with PCM leading the series 15-8 in the Varsity Bound era.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Boys Soccer Takes on #1 seed in Substate Semifinals Tomorrow

The Pella Christian Boys Soccer team faces maybe their toughest test of the season Monday night, as they travel to the Class 1A Substate 6 top-seed Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the semifinal round. The Eagles defeated Williamsburg 4-1 Thursday to take on the Rebels for the first time in the Bound era....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Falls in State Quarterfinals; Busy Monday for Dutch Ahead

The team season for the Pella girls tennis team ended in the state quarterfinals, as the #4 Dutch fell to #6 Assumption 5-1 Saturday in Grinnell. The lone win for Pella came from #1 singles player Emily Blom, who took down the #2 ranked player in 1A Mary Rolfstad 6-1, 6-4. Blom will continue into the state individual tournament, opening against Allison Pavlovec on Friday, May 27th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Takes On Dallas Center-Grimes In Substate Semi-Final

Looking to pull the surprise, the Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad will travel to Johnston to take on class 2A #5 Dallas Center-Grimes in the substate semi-final. The Panthers routed Grinnell on Thursday 5-1 and look to take down one of the state’s top teams. Dallas Center-Grimes earned the #1 seed in the substate and had a bye into the semi-finals. Panthers Coach Dylan Mick tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the Mustangs pride themselves on defense so his team is looking to keep them out of the net and force DCG into mistakes offensively.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur City, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
City
Moravia, IA
City
Albia, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sigourney, IA
City
Montezuma, IA
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Knoxville got to the State Meet by winning its Sectional, then taking top honors in the district last week at Bos Landen. Players Evan Smith, Beau Leisure, and Carson Uitermarkt tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they all want to have a better showing than last season’s meet.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Enters Championship Saturday in Lead for Title Defense

The Pella boys track and field team enters Championship Saturday with a slight lead over conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes as they seek back-to-back team titles today at Drake Stadium. Standings:. 1. Pella 39.5. 2. Dallas Center Grimes 36. 3. Washington 32. 4. Newton 26. 5. Western Dubuque Epworth 23. 6....
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Falls to SE Polk, Baseball Sweeps Ottumwa

The Indianola girls soccer team’s season came to a close Friday night in the first round of regional play, falling to the Rams of Southeast Polk 2-1. The Indians and Rams were tied in the first half, with Indianola getting a goal from Abby Jensen off of a corner kick. Both teams battled in the second half, with the Rams able to find the back of the net once to take the lead and would hold on defensively. The Indians season comes to a close with a 5-13 record, and they graduate a senior class of five.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Inclement Weather#Bcluw#Gmg#Hlv
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Travels to Creston

The Indianola baseball team is looking to continue their hot streak Monday evening as they travel on the road to Creston. The Indians are 5-1 after their first week of play, and the Creston game marks the beginning of a seven-game slate where they won’t play on their home field, with six away games and one home game being played at Simpson College. Head coach Jon Fitzpatrick said a goal of his this year was to be able to challenge his squad with their non-conference schedule, and with many games packed into the first two weeks against challenging opponents, he feels they will accomplish that goal. Action starts at 7:30pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Boys Soccer Has Revenge On Their Mind at Urbandale

After defeating Council Bluffs Lincoln in their first-round playoff match Thursday night, Norwalk’s boys’ soccer squad will look to extend their season against Urbandale Monday. The Warriors defeated the Lynx Thursday in a 6-0 shutout, their sixth win in their last seven matches. Norwalk will be entering familiar...
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Soccer, Baseball in Action Thursday

The Indianola boys soccer team’s season came to a close Thursday evening on the road against Southeast Polk in substate play, falling 7-2 to the Rams. The Indians fell behind early in the first half, giving up five goals to the Rams while only earning one themselves, as Sage Chapman found the back of the net assisted by Aidan Boggs, then Jackson Hoffman scored a goal in the second half with the assist credited to Tyler Busch. The Indians end their season with a record of 6-12, and graduate a senior class of nine.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Soccer Season Ends at West Liberty

PCM’s soccer squad saw their season come to an end Thursday at West Liberty, losing 5-3 and ending their season with a three-game losing streak. The Mustangs’ three goals are the most they scored in the last three games. PCM got one goal from Carson Vandelune and two goals from Justin Johnston. Tyler Kuecker had one assist in the match. The Mustangs fought hard with the Comets, trailing just 2-1 at the half. Unfortunately, PCM was unable to stop West Liberty’s offensive attack, surrendering three goals in the second half.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Routes Grinnell In Substate Opener

The Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad scored three goals early on and never allowed Grinnell to be in the match as the Panthers routed the Tigers 5-1 Thursday night in the first round of the class 2A Substate in Newton. Kolton DeJong, Tyler Kearney, Brock Benner, Jaxson Willis, and Jay Kellar scored while Emmett Schmidt and Kellar assisted on two goals, each and Andrew Jackson had the other helper. Coach Dylan Mick told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a total team effort and it was great to see the guys come out and establish the tone early. Knoxville improves to 8-8 on the season and will take on #5 Dallas Center-Grimes Monday night at Johnston.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Sports Update 5-20-22

Norwalk’s baseball squad picked up their second consecutive win of the week, winning at Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night, 11-6. This win also is the second consecutive game in which Norwalk has posted double-digit runs after being shut out in the first two games of the season. The Warriors have outscored Boone and Bondurant-Farrar 26-10 over the last two games. Norwalk will finish their first week of the season with a 2-2 record against four non-conference opponents.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Costly Mistakes Doom Twin Cedars Baseball Against Keota

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Ketoa 10-0 on Friday night. The Sabers once again were their own worst enemy committing errors and not getting outs when needed. Coach Mark Schroeder tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his team’s pitching will need to improve to give his team a chance to win while also not getting frustrated when things get away.
KEOTA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel Takes The 410 Win At Knoxville, Hafertepe And Bridger Also Win

Last week, Aaron Reutzel won in the 360s at the Knoxville Raceway in dominating fashion. This week he won again at the half mile in the 410s pulling away late after battling nearly all race with Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. Reutzel could have won a $3000 bonus had he taken the checkered flag in the 360s with the Midwest Power Series weekend between the Jackson Motorplex and Knoxville Raceway, but was unable to claim that. Either way he was happy to get the win especially after fighting off challenges by Brown and McCarl.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Pella Christian Graduation Ceremonies This Weekend

The Tulip City High School Classes of 2022 are having their journeys in K-12 education come to a close this weekend. Pella High School’s commencement ceremony is tonight at 7 p.m. in the Central College Kuyper Fieldhouse. The track and field teams had their choice of a morning celebration before the running, jumping, and throwing started, while many of the Dutch boys team members are getting their diploma after completing day two of state events at Drake Stadium. Pella Christian High School graduation festivities begin at 7:00 Saturday evening on Eagle Lane.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Falls To Saydel

A day after ten running Nevada the Knoxville Baseball Squad had the reverse happen against Saydel on Friday night in a 14-1 loss that ended after six innings. The Eagles struck first and often with two runs in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings. Knoxville got one in the 1st when Beau Leisure helped his own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field. But that would be the only run the Panthers would put up despite a 12 strikeout performance from Leisure in five innings of work. But well placed hits and not making routine plays cost Knoxville the most and Coach Turner Devore says that cannot happen for his team to have a chance moving forward.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola’s Walker Whalen Breaks State Meet Record, Wins State Championship

Indianola senior Walker Whalen broke the state meet record in the discus on his first throw in the finals of the class 4A discus, which would have been enough to secure the state championship. Not satisfied however, Whalen broke his own record not just once more, but again on his final throw of 204’9” to take down all competition. Whalen said he just wanted to take it one throw at a time and make sure he was mindful about where he was at.
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy