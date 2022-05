PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Six members of the Brown track and field teams have qualified for seven events at the NCAA East Preliminary Round, the NCAA announced on Thursday. Five men and one woman will represent the Bears at the prelims, which will take place Wednesday-Saturday, May 25-28 at the Robert C. Hough Complex on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

