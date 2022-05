Jillian Hayes is heading into her junior season at Cincinnati with a chance to be one of the best players in the conference after averaging a team-high 11.5 points and starting all 28 games as a sophomore. The former 4-star prospect was named Eastern Cincinnati Conference Player of the Year and finished her time at Loveland High School as the all-time leading scorer in school history before earning All-AAC freshman honors with the Bearcats.

