Taylor Swift Speaks At NYU Graduation, Causes Controversy

A planned commencement speech by Taylor Swift on Wednesday is causing controversy among graduates and their families.

The problem is that graduates are only allotted a limited number of tickets to the ceremony at Yankee Stadium, but a number of “Swifties” have been trying to get into the graduation.

Graduates have reported being approached by fans looking for tickets. There’s also concern that Swift’s appearance will overshadow the accomplishment of the graduating seniors.

