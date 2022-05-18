ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Speaks At NYU Graduation, Causes Controversy

By Terry Trahim
 4 days ago
A planned commencement speech by Taylor Swift on Wednesday is causing controversy among graduates and their families.

The problem is that graduates are only allotted a limited number of tickets to the ceremony at Yankee Stadium, but a number of “Swifties” have been trying to get into the graduation.

Graduates have reported being approached by fans looking for tickets. There’s also concern that Swift’s appearance will overshadow the accomplishment of the graduating seniors.

Roy Miyaji
3d ago

NYU having Taylor Speak should be for Graduates, their family and friends who want to attend graduation ceremony. The tickets should be given to Graduates only not Taylor Swift fans who want to see her. If a graduate cannot get their family a seat that is wrong. Graduation is a one time event. For her fans do a separate meet and greet at another place.

