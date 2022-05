Isaac Ayon pitched arguably the best game of his career to help Oregon clinch a series win over Arizona as well as the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 tournament. Ayon struck out 10, a career-high for the sophomore right-hander, while allowing three runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter in his first career complete game as the the Ducks beat the Wildcats, 4-3, Friday afternoon at PK Park.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO