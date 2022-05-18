ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano To Face Off In November Election For Governor Of Pennsylvania

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The race for Pennsylvania governor is now set. Democrat Josh Shapiro will square off against Republican Doug Mastriano in the general election in November.

The winner will succeed Gov. Tom Wolf in the battleground state.

In a landslide victory, Doug Mastriano is the Republican’s choice for governor.

As of Wednesday morning, Mastriano won the state’s Republican primary for governor with 44% of the vote, beating his opponents Lou Barletta and Bill McSwain.

Mastriano, a state senator, had been leading the polls when he scored a last-minute endorsement over the weekend from former president Donald Trump. The retired Army colonel and two-term senator has been very vocal in Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 election. He also funded buses to shuttle supporters to the rally on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

After months of campaigning, Mastriano thanked his constituents for sticking it out on Tuesday night.

“God is good, and all the time,” Mastriano said. “We’re going to restore the dream to Pennsylvania, a place where you want to come and live. We’re going to be the most prosperous state in the nation. Josh Shapiro is backed by dark money, by unions, by corruption.”

Mastriano took the stage calling out Shapiro, who ran unopposed for the Democratic election. The two will face off in November’s race for governor.

Shapiro, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the primary, posted on social media, “No matter which dangerous extremist we’re up against this November, the stakes are too damn high for anything but a victory.”

Both candidates are full steam ahead as they get ready for November’s general election.

Click here for election results . You can also download the CBS Philly app for the latest results and updates right to your phone.

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania’s Fetterman Released From Hospital After Stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday. Fetterman, 52, won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital, easily beating U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. “João is headed home — time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!” tweeted his wife, Gisele...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania’s US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Still Too Close To Call

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s US Senate race in the Republican primary is still too close to call on Friday morning. With close to 99% of precincts reporting, Dr. Mehmet Oz is about 1,000 votes ahead of Dave McCormick.  If there’s less than a half-a percent difference in the final vote count between the candidates, which appears likely, it will trigger an automatic recount.   Philadelphia election officials expect the city’s ballot tally to be completed sometime Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

John Fetterman Wins Democratic Pennsylvania Primary For Senate, AP Projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman secured the Democratic Party’s nomination easily in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election just days after suffering a stroke caused by atrial fibrillation. The Associated Press called the race for Fetterman at 8:54 p.m. The 52-year-old Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot before undergoing a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the Second Spouse of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday night Fetterman is “already on his way to a full recovery,” and remains hospitalized in Lancaster. Fetterman defeated three challengers for the bid — Congressman Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown Organizes Fan Giveaway At Building With Partial Air Conditioning In Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan giveaway was organized by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown at the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights. The representative learned that part of the building has been without air conditioning just as the heatwave was set to arrive. Brown also brought bottled water and bagged ice for the residents — many of whom are senior citizens. “We got a heatwave coming, we can’t wait on whatever city, state or federal agency to say, ‘Oh we’ll get to you within a couple weeks,’” Brown said. “We have to solve real people’s issues right now.” Two hundred fans, 200 bags of ice, and 150 cases of water were donated. Brown says the ice and water were purchased from local Black-owned businesses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19. His spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday morning: On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home. Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 He is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor. The race for the Republican nomination includes former Congressman Lou Barletta, State Sen. Doug Mastriano, and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain. The Primary Election is underway in Pennsylvania and polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Download the CBS Philly app for the latest election results and updates  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Printing Errors Mar Mailed Ballots In Oregon, Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster County said the company that printed its mailed ballots included the wrong ID code, preventing scanning machines from being able to read them. The problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly. The glitch will force election workers to hand-mark fresh...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Dwight Evans Wins Democratic Primary In Philadelphia’s 3rd District Representative Race, AP Projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dwight Evans, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2016, has defeated several Democratic challengers in the primary election Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd congressional district, encompasses Center City, West Philly, and stretches up into Northwest Philadelphia. Congressmember Evans is a North Philly native. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime. Evans defeated challengers Alexandra Hunt and Michael Cogbill in his bid for reelection. Hunt, 29, is active on social media and has been making headlines because of her work history. “I’m a former stripper turned congressional candidate, running for Congress in PA-3,” Hunt said. The progressive tells Eyewitness News she supports issues like criminal justice reform, Medicare for all, and more. “A wealth tax, Black reparations, raising the minimum wage to a living wage, union power,” Hunt said. Cogbill’s resume includes involvement in the NAACP and the Democratic National Committee. There were no Republican challengers in the primary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lou Barletta
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania US Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette Encourages Residents To Cast Vote In Primary Election: ‘Don’t Allow Anything To Discourage You’

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Since the polls opened, people have come and cast their vote at the Huntingdon Valley Library in the 2022 Pennsylvania primary, but none were more recognizable than Kathy Barnette. The United States Senate candidate is hoping Tuesday’s turnout will help her secure the nomination. Barnette was all smiles as she and her family arrived at the Huntingdon Valley Library in Montgomery County to cast their primary votes in person. “Make sure you’re coming out and voting,” Barnette said. “Don’t allow anything to discourage you. Every single Republican, you need to be at these polls today and you...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Proposed Legislation In New Jersey Would Establish Statewide Police Licensing Program

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced proposed legislation that would establish a statewide police licensing program. It would give the state the power to revoke the licenses of officers who engage in illegal or improper conduct.  “This is a significant step forward for transparency and accountability and to rebuilding the bonds of trust between police and residents, especially in Black and brown communities,” Murphy said. Today, alongside law enforcement and advocacy groups, we announced proposed legislation creating a statewide police licensing program. By joining the overwhelming number of states who’ve established such a program, we’re taking a step forward for transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/pxbNCKjJpD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2022 Forty-six states already require law enforcement officers to be licensed.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Undergoes Surgery For Pacemaker Implant After Suffering Stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot. Fetterman, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for Senate, suffered a stroke on Friday. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 Just cast my Primary Election Vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot. ✅ pic.twitter.com/HftIKtZG2V — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022 He was forced to cancel all campaign events over the weekend. Fetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster. He underwent a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

‘It’s Very Important That Every Citizen Votes’: Philly Residents Show Up Steady In Droves For 2022 Pennsylvania Primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia voters have been arriving at the polls all day on Tuesday to choose their nominees, and to vote on ballot questions. It was expected that turnout would be less than in presidential elections.  Eyewitness News hasn’t seen the long lines as we did back then, but there has been a steady flow of people. People we spoke to said voting is their duty. “I always do my civic duty, but I think it’s more important now these days,” Bob Heitz said.  As canvassing in the 2022 primaries comes to an end, voters say the real race is just beginning.  “As...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Face Off In#Republican#Trump#Capitol Hill#Democratic
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Pennsylvania, Delaware And New Jersey As Gusty Thunderstorms Head Towards Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some gusty thunderstorms to impact the afternoon drive on Friday followed by record-breaking heat to start the weekend. The Philadelphia area begins to warm up today as a warm front lifts north across the region.  The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania until 7 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WbvQHydxRh — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 20, 2022 However, a cluster of gusty thunderstorms known as a Mesoscale Convective...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 Montgomery County School Districts To Require Masks Again Due To County’s COVID-19 Level

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s time to wear your mask again in four local school districts. Norristown, Cheltenham, Lower Merion, and Lower Moreland schools are telling students and staff to wear them in the classrooms and on the buses. “Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff,” Cheltenham...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Lower Merion School District Walks Back Mask Mandate After Less Than 24 Hours

LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Less than 24 hours after reinstating its mask mandate, the Lower Merion School District is now walking back the requirement. The school district now says masks are strongly recommended but not required after students and faculty were told to wear masks Friday. #Breaking: Lower Merion School’s mask mandate lasted less than ONE day. Superintendent now backtracks, saying masks NOT required, but strongly recommend after staff & students were told to wear them today. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YXuOcxLBgW — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) May 20, 2022 Lower Merion was one of several Montgomery County school districts to reinstate a mask mandate...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Veterinarians Discovering Unintended Consequence From Legalized Recreational Marijuana

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, veterinarians are discovering an unintended consequence of easier access to marijuana. Kristin Goldberg’s dog Leia loves getting her nose in everything during her walks. “Loves to explore and eat everything,” Goldberg said. But after walking around a West Deptford park two weeks ago, she seemed more tired than usual. “Her head was bobbling. Her legs were weak,” Goldberg said. As New Jersey marks one month since recreational cannabis was legalized, South Jersey animal hospitals are seeing a spike in dogs accidentally ingesting marijuana. The story at 6 pm today...
PETS
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Eastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, Delaware Until Sunday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey on Sunday until 9 p.m. Damaging winds and large hail are possible as gusts could reach up to 70 MPH with frequent lightning. ⚠️👀 Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of Eastern PA, including Philly, and northern DE until 9p tonight. Damaging winds & large hail possible. Stay weather aware. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/PpVqz9oJTG — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 22, 2022   The high on Sunday hit 93 degrees after the Philadelphia region saw record high temperatures on Saturday. The high on Saturday hit 97 degrees, which broke the record of 95 set in 1934. A Heat Advisory will expire at 6 p.m. on Sunday.  It was the hottest day since Aug. 12, 2021. Even though Sunday isn’t as hot as Saturday, make sure you find ways to stay hydrated. Limit your time outdoors, and wear loose clothes. The heat breaks and temperatures return to the low and mid 70’s to start next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DSU Files Civil Rights Complaint With U.S. DOJ After Georgia Authorities Searched Women’s Lacrosse Team’s Bus For Drugs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Justice Department after authorities in Georgia searched the women’s lacrosse team’s bus last month. The university believes Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies violated the team’s constitutional rights when they stopped and searched the bus and luggage, claiming they were looking for drugs. No drugs were found on the bus.    Delaware State asked for an investigation into the deputies’ conduct, and into the sheriff’s department’s practices and procedures.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

South Jersey Nonprofit Celebrates Adults With Developmental Disabilities Excelling In Workforce

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the month of May marks Jewish American Heritage Month, a South Jersey nonprofit is highlighting several adults with developmental disabilities who are excelling in the workforce. Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Southern New Jersey (JFCS) held a breakfast earlier this month to celebrate six of their clients and their employers for participating in JFCS’ Supported Employment Program. The program includes one-on-one coaching on resume writing, preparing for a job interview and on-the-job training. While JFCS’ Supported Employment Program is rooted in Jewish values, program manager Karen Marks said they help adults of all denominations. “Judaism is very involved in ‘tikkun olam,’ which is ‘repairing the world,'” Marks said. “Our mindset is to help others to achieve whatever they can in this world.” Two of the honorees are Andrew Gaffney and Daniel Epps, who work in the kitchen at Lions Gate, a senior living community in Voorhees. “It was very exciting [that] I was a good worker at Lions Gate,” Epps said. “Just making new friends and having good conversations and have good jokes.” “If I didn’t work at a paying job, I’d just be really bored,” Gaffney said. “It feels really good to want to work in our society today.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Average Gas Price In Philadelphia 5 County Region Approaches $5 Per Gallon Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices went up again overnight in the Philadelphia region. Prices are quickly closing in on $5 per gallon. In the five-county Philadelphia area, a gallon of regular is now averaging about $4.86. That’s a jump of 7 cents from Tuesday. Drivers in New Jersey are paying $4.68. And in Delaware, the price per gallon is $4.59. Some drivers in the Philly area are already paying well over $5 per gallon. We found gas for $5.24 at a station on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia. Experts blame supply issues, combined with higher demand for the rise in prices. They warn that drivers may be paying $6 per gallon by the end of the summer. Click here to find the cheapest gas in your area. Editor’s Note: CBS does not endorse GasBuddy and is not responsible for the prices listed on the site. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
