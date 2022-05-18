ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois residents get nearly $400 in Facebook settlement: Can Hoosiers be included?

By Matt Christy
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2xxk_0fi1a0Gt00

Just across the border, Illinois residents are opening their mailboxes to find $397 checks courtesy of a multi-million dollar settlement with Facebook. But while Illinois residents may be cashing in big, Hoosiers are left empty-handed and wondering why, or how, they could be included.

Why are Illinois residents getting settlement checks?

In February, a federal judge approved a $650 million settlement in a privacy lawsuit filed against Facebook. The lawsuit alleged the social media giant violated state privacy law by using facial-recognition technology without the users’ consent as part of Facebook’s “tag suggestions” feature.

The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) states that companies can’t collect, store or give out “biometric data” without first giving notice and being given consent. Biometric data includes things like fingerprints and facial recognition.

The website for the Facebook settlement stated the class action lawsuit has been in the courts for five years prior to both sides agreeing to the reported $650 million settlement . The settlement granted guaranteed payments to those found to have valid claims that their biometric data was collected and stored by Facebook.

The settlement website predicted payouts to Illinois residents ranging between $200 to $400 per person, the number depending on how many claims are found to be valid. More than 1.5 million eligible Facebook users in Illinois filed a claim, according to WTVO .

On May 9, the settlement checks began being mailed with many in Illinois reporting $397 checks arriving at their door.

Who was eligible for the settlement checks?

According to the settlement , those eligible for a settlement check were “Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011.”

Those wishing to receive a check as part of the settlement had to live in Illinois for a period of at least 183 days after June 7, 2021. Time spent outside the state traveling could be included in the time period.

Facebook records were used to identify certain individuals and notices were sent through email or on Facebook. Those who thought they might be eligible were able to file a claim prior to Nov. 23, 2020.

Why aren’t Hoosiers part of the settlement?

Illinois was the first state to pass a biometric information privacy law which allowed the class action lawsuit to be filed due to the alleged violation.

In Indiana, no current law exists that provides these same types of protections against companies using Hoosiers’ biometric data without their consent or notice.

Since Illinois’s passing of BIPA in 2008, several other states have followed suit and passed laws of their own or have pending laws that offer similar protections.

In Indiana, House Bill 1261 was introduced in January that touched on the subject and boasted of providing “consumer privacy” and would have required businesses to disclose “certain information” to consumers. The bill was referred to a committee where it has since died .

With no bill in place protecting Hoosiers’ biometric data without consent or notice, Hoosiers were left unable to file a similar claim or attempt to join in on any settlement for privacy violations leaving Indiana residents only able to watch as their neighbors cash in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 9

The pale rider
4d ago

so how about the people that didn't sign up Facebook just gets away with selling my information. sounds like a great equal right system 👏 👍 👌 this government and these courts are a joke

Reply
4
Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/21/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 56 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. While it’s the eighth straight week of increased cases, the CDC reports there are eight Illinois Counties now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 cases and 39 counties rated at the Medium Community Level, including Coles, Cumberland, and Wabash in our downstate area. With COVID-19 case counts rising across the state, the public is encouraged to get vaccinated and/or boosted, to wear face coverings while in a crowd, and to avoid large gatherings of people in a small amount of space. For more details and information, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website, or go to www.cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Indiana State
NBC News

Facebook checks for $397 hit Illinois bank accounts

The benefits of internet privacy laws can sometimes be hard to grasp: With the right regulations, users can sometimes have a vague reassurance that advertisers or the government can’t snoop as easily on their personal information. But this week, residents of Illinois have been getting a more tangible benefit:...
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Gas Stimulus: Who could see the $400 payments?

Gas and groceries have only continued to rise with inflation, leading some states to offer gas stimulus payments. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently proposed a bill that would give residents $400 payments to offset rising gas prices. Many areas are attempting to offset inflated prices this way, including Chicago, Illinois.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Information Privacy
WTHI

Illinois lawsuit means cash for the state's Facebook users, here's why

Facebook users in Illinois could be getting some cash. It's part of a $650 million class-action settlement between the social media company and the state of Illinois. The case argued that Meta, Facebook's parent company, illegally stored biometric data from its users. Illinois residents who appeared in a picture of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
foxillinois.com

8 Illinois counties with high COVID-19 community level

Eight counties in Illinois are now listed as having high COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 39 counties in Illinois have medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. Last week there were just 23. The week before that there were...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Southeast Illinois

A tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph (185 kilometers per hour) swept through two southeastern Illinois communities on Thursday, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Weather service staffers who surveyed storm damage Friday determined that an EF-2 tornado...
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 8 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High’ Risk; 40,193 New Cases Statewide; 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID

OVERVIEW: 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID-19; 10% of North Koreans Fallen Ill; Masks Recommended in Areas of High Risk. CDC is expanding eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older. CDC now recommends that children ages 5 through 11 years should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and, tragically, over 180 have died. (CDC media statement)
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What Are ‘Ghost Guns', And Why Are They Now Banned in Illinois?

Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law House Bill 4383, a bill that bans so-called "ghost guns" across the state. Illinois is the first Midwest state to pass such legislation. The new law ensures that all firearms are serialized, which helps allow law enforcement to better trace firearms used in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy