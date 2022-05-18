Homeland secretary readies forces for end of Title 42 at South Texas border
With less than a week before Title 42 is to expire, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his top leaders spent Tuesday touring the South Texas border planning, learning and preparing for what could be a surge of migrants crossing from Mexico. Mayorkas' visit on Tuesday was a day full of messaging and communicating to the American public that the Department of Homeland Security, combined with regional and local partners, are prepared for whatever might occur on the border. And he said that expulsions will continue, albeit might take a bit longer and require more workers.
